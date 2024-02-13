Video: Where are the gains of fuel subsidy removal? -Falana

Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has challenged Nigerians to ask for the gains of fuel subsidy removal.

He gave the charge at the 18th memorial talk for Dr Beko Ransom Kuti, the first President, of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights in Lagos.

He saw a great hypocrisy in the way Nigerian Governors and the National Legislators behave. While the latter wanted Nigerians to endure with the hope of light at the end of the tunnel, they gave themselves N160 million SUVs each. Not only that, they raised the 2024 National Assembly budget from N178 million to N344 million.

As for governors, they have been receiving humongous sums from the Federal Government. In June, they received N1.9 trillion from the Federal Government. There is no month they got less than N1 trillion.

Falana made a comparison that as bad as Dictator Sani Abacha was, he established the Petroleum Trust Funds (PTF) to tackle infrastructural deficits. While the current administration at the federal level promised that gains of fuel subsidy removal would be used to tackle unemployment and food scarcity, Falana lamented that the people “have been forgotten.”

He, therefore, asked: “Where are the gains of fuel subsidy removal?”