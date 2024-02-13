Kano: Essential commodities traders promise price control  of goods during Ramadan

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Traders of essential commodities, including foodstuffs, have promised to sell their goods at fair prices during the holy month of Ramadan (Muslim fasting) season.

They also promised to make enough goods available in the markets for the masses to purchase at affordable and controlled prices.

The traders made the promise when the Chairman of Kano Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, (PCACC), Bar. Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado summoned them over allegations of hoarding commodities at the expense of the masses.

The Commission had on Sunday raided Dawanau International Grain Market, Kantin Kwari Textile Market, and Singer Market, where over 10 warehouses were sealed over allegations of hoarding.

Items including foodstuff and other essential commodities worth hundreds of millions of Naira were found in the warehouses sealed by the Kano anti-graft agency.

Speaking to journalists immediately after meeting with Rimin-Gado, spokesman of the traders at Singer market, Ibrahim Danyaro said they are going to work hand-in-hand with the Commission to ensure that there is price control to ease the suffering of the people in the face of the harsh economic situation.

He assured that dealers and traders would try to maintain the current stability of prices from now up to the Ramadan period and beyond.

Alhaji Danyaro further stated that dealers at Singer Market did not hoard goods at the expense of the consumers, saying that their goods at stores are always open for sale to customers.

According to him: “We are pleased to inform you that following the recent operation by the Anti-graft Commission we have come with invoices and other documents to prove to the commission that we are not in any way engaged in hoarding of commodities at the Singer market.

“We have proved beyond reasonable doubt that we don’t engage in such. Our problem is from the producers of the goods. They are the ones increasing the prices unconditionally. What we buy today is not what we will buy tomorrow.

“We have reached an agreement with the commission, that we are not going to increase the prices of goods even as we sell below the company price.

“We want His Excellency the state governor to address this issue by meeting with the producers to get to the root of the consistent increase in prices.”

In his remarks, Bar. Rimin-Gado reiterated his determination to keep going after traders who hoard goods to make dubious gains at the expense of the masses, insisting that the Commission will make sure that they face the wrath of the law.

He explained that the commodities they found hoarded at the sealed warehouses did not belong to the dealers of Singer Market.

He said: “They have promised to cooperate with the Commission in ensuring that the prices of goods are maintained or even go down but not rise any more.

“We are going to work with them to ensure that the prices stabilize, and we will make efforts to make it go down further for the good of the people of Kano.”

(Alhaji Danyaro and Bar. Rimin Gado briefing journalists after their meeting at the Commission’s headquarters on Monday)