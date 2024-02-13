Facts on Bolaji Agbede who has just been appointed Access Holdings Plc’s Acting CEO

Facts on Bolaji Agbede who has just been appointed Access Holdings Plc’s Acting CEO

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 8:21 am


Ms. Bolaji Agbede, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings Plc

Ms. Bolaji Agbede, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings Plc

The Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc (‘the Company’) has announced the appointment of Ms. Bolaji Agbede as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company following the unfortunate demise of its former Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, on February 9, 2024.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Until her recent appointment, Ms. Agbede was the Company’s most senior founding Executive Director in charge of Business Support.

She has nearly three decades of professional experience cutting across banking and business consultancy services. Ms. Agbede commenced her professional career in 1992 at Guaranty Trust Bank and served in various capacities within the Commercial Banking and Operations functions rising to the position of Manager in 2001. She subsequently served as the Chief Executive Officer of JKG Limited, a business consulting outfit in 2003.

Ms. Agbede joined Access Bank Plc (‘the Bank’) in 2003 as an Assistant General Manager and was responsible for managing the Bank’s portfolio of chemical trading companies. She served as the Bank’s Head, Group Human Resources between 2010 and 2022 and was appointed the Company’s founding Executive Director, Business Support in 2022. She has a track record in successful people integration in business combination and culture transformation.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Lagos (1990) and a Masters of Business Administration Degree from Cranfield University UK in 2002. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management UK and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.

Ms. Agbede has attended several renowned leadership and professional development programmes including the High-Performance Leadership Programme organised by the IMD and the Strategic Talent Management Programme organised the London Business School.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    A cross section of officers of NULGE after meeting with Governor Siminalayi Fubara 1 hour ago

    Jubilation as Fubara approves immediate implementation of Local Govt workers’ benefits
    Alhaji Danyaro and Bar. Rimin Gado briefing journalists after their meeting at the Commission's headquaters on Monday 3 hours ago

    Kano: Essential commodities traders promise price control  of goods during Ramadan
    Emir of Kano, His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero 19 hours ago

    Tell President Tinubu that Nigerians are hungry: Emir of Kano urges First Lady
    Olumide Emmanuel 21 hours ago

    How to survive the present economy- Olumide Emmanuel
    Speaker Obasa 22 hours ago

    Insecurity: Lagos Assembly Tasks NASS on Immediate Commencement of Constitutional Amendment
    The Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA Professor Adenike Oladiji 22 hours ago

    FUTA VC Enjoins New Students to Embrace Diligence, Shun Anti-Social Behaviour
    Presidents Sall and Tinubu 22 hours ago

    ECOWAS Chairman, Tinubu in Senegal, Meets With Sall Over Postponed Elections
    Governor Oyebanji in Abuja, Sunday evening, where he was honored as one of the Distinguished Alumni of Ekiti State University (EKSU), organized by the institution's management in partnership with the alumni association.jpg 23 hours ago

    Oyebanji Urges Ekiti Tertiary Institutions to justify Increased Subvention