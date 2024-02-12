President Tinubu: We are Determined to Achieve Food Sufficiency for Nigeria

Monday, February 12, 2024 8:48 am


President Tinubu, right, received a delegation from the Global Tijaniyya Movement, led by Khalifa Muhammad Mahe Niass, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says his administration is revolutionizing agriculture to make Nigeria self-sufficient in food production and a net exporter of agricultural products.

Speaking when he received a delegation from the Global Tijaniyya Movement, led by Khalifa Muhammad Mahe Niass, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Sunday, the President said his administration will support plans and efforts to give ease and succour to Hajj pilgrims.

He emphasized the importance of spiritual endeavours in nation-building, underscoring his administration’s commitment to supporting religious activities.

He highlighted the need for collaboration between political and spiritual leaders to advance the nation’s interests and promote unity among the people.

On agriculture, the President outlined plans to bolster agricultural productivity through various initiatives, including the expansion of farmlands, the provision of low-interest loans to farmers, and significant investments in irrigation infrastructure.

“We are dedicated to equipping hospitals with modern equipment, providing healthcare professionals with training, and ensuring social welfare for every citizen, including comprehensive health insurance coverage.

“Nigeria will become a net-exporter of food. We are bringing thousands of tractors. Food production will be greatly expanded through aggressive mechanization. We must be productive as a people. That is the Sunnah and the principles I grew up understanding,” he said.

President Tinubu thanked the Global Tijaniyya Movement for their support and prayers, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in building a better Nigeria.

Sheikh Mahe Niass, the Khalifa of Tijaniyya, speaking on behalf of the delegation, commended President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s peace, progress, and stability.

He expressed confidence in the President’s leadership and conveyed the fervent support and prayers of members of the Global Tijaniyya Movement to the Nigerian leader.

During their visit, the delegation offered prayers for the nation’s progress, unity and prosperity, and for Almighty Allah to grant President Tinubu wisdom, strength, and success.

