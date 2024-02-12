Oyebanji Urges Ekiti Tertiary Institutions to justify Increased Subvention

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has called on the management of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti and other tertiary institutions in the state to justify recent increment in government subvention through tangible outcomes.

The State University had its subvention increased from N260 million to N410 million monthly, while other state-owned institutions also got different increments, in a move aimed at

ameliorating the financial challenges confronting the institutions.

Speaking at an event in Abuja, on Sunday evening, where he was honoured as one of the Distinguished Alumni of Ekiti State University (EKSU), organized by the institution’s management in partnership with the alumni association, Governor Oyebanji emphasized the need for competitiveness among the state-owned institutions within the national and global education landscape.

The Governor explained that his administration’s decision to effect a major increase in subventions to EKSU and other institutions was to ensure significant improvement in their activities.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the prevailing situation in the state-owned institutions, particularly in EKSU, Governor Oyebanji urged the university management to introspect and rectify existing errors, and restore the institution’s erstwhile dignity, values, and esteemed reputation.

Articulating his expectations, the Governor charged the university management to leverage the expertise of appointed dignitaries such as the Chancellor, Pro-Chancellor, and council members to harness resources effectively, elevate the stature of the institution and ultimately make the state proud of its investments in the educational sector.

Appreciating the award given to him by EKSU management, Governor Oyebanji said genuine transformation could only be demonstrated through substantive and practical changes in the performance of both management and union leaders, whose altitude significantly influences the fate of numerous students.

Expressing fears that the increase in subvention might not bring the expected changes, Governor Oyebanji urged the management of the institutions to prove him wrong by utilizing the additional funds to improve on the lots of the institutions. This, he said would encourage his administration to do more.

He lamented incessant strike action by teaching and non-teaching staffs of the University, which he said has discouraged and frustrated many students and parents, Governor Oyebanji expressed the hope that the additional funding would be spent on those critical areas ‘

On current efforts to address the electricity situation on the EKSU campus by connecting the campus to the state Independent Power Plant (IPP), Governor Oyenanji disclosed that the University should be prepared to pay for the electricity supply, stressing that the IPP is a private sector initiative supported by Government.

“Let me make it clear here that while the government is footing the bills for connecting the university to the IPP, the university should be prepared to pay for the power supply. The government is paying for electricity supply to its offices because this is a private arrangement.

I am stating this now so that when the company requests for its payment it does not become an issue for strike action again’

Among those honoured alongside the Governor were the First Lady of the state, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Global President of the Alumni Association Engineer Dipo Bamisaiye, Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adeoye Aribasoye, among others.

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor of EKSU, Prof. Akin Oyebode, commended Governor Oyebanji’s proactive approach towards addressing structural and infrastructural challenges within the institution.

He highlighted the significance of the increased subvention, which is set to propel the university management towards devising innovative solutions aimed at restoring the institution’s erstwhile glory. Prof. Oyebode affirmed the Governor’s unwavering commitment to repositioning tertiary education in the state, assuring that such initiatives would yield tangible outcomes.

In his remarks, Vice Chancellor Prof. Edward Olanipekun explained the rationale behind honouring distinguished alumni. He noted the government’s strides in addressing various challenges confronting the institution, including financial constraints, provision of alternative power supply through IPP, and internal road construction.

Expressing their delight at the recognition bestowed upon them, the awardees pledged to redouble their efforts, with Senator Bamidele emphasizing a commitment of One Billion Naira towards a constituency project to enhance the university’s infrastructure and overall educational facilities.