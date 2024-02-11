US National Safety Board Confirms Death of Wigwe, 5 Others in Chopper Crash

*The Reasons Wigwe’s PA Disembarked and Survived….

Abubakar Hashim

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has officially confirmed the death of all 6 passengers on the manifest, in the helicopter crash from Palm Spring, a city in California, to Boulder City in Nevada.

The Manifest

Dr Herbert Wigwe, 57, dead ⁠chizoba Wigwe, Wife, 56, dead ⁠Chizi Wigwe, Son, 29, dead ⁠Chief Abimbola Ogunbanjo, 61, former Chairman, of Nigeria Exchange Group Plc, a close confidant, dead ⁠Pilot, dead ⁠Co-Pilot, dead

Why Wigwe’s PA Survived

Dr Herbert Wigwe’s Personal Assistant ( PA ), John Falaye, 49, disembarked the helicopter at the last minute, on instructions from the pilot, due to being overweight. He was instructed by his boss, to travel by road to Nevada, along with some luggage.

He earlier flew with Wigwe from London, together with Wigwe’s wife, son and Chief Ogunbanjo.

NTSB also confirmed they were all en route to the Super Bowl, today, which routinely takes place every second Sunday in February.