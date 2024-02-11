Kano:  NNPP waxes stronger as APC council chairmen abandon party

Sunday, February 11, 2024 4:22 pm


NNPP state Chairman and Governor Yusuf crowning one of the defected Council chairmen with the Kwankwasiyya cap at Coronation  Hall, Government House, on Saturday

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

It was a major setback for the All Progressive Congress (APC)  in Kano, on Saturday evening, as a number of Local Council chairmen elected under its umbrella abondoned the party for the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the state.

The National Chairman of APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is the immediate-past Governor of Kano State.

During an elaborate ceremony held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, the defected Council chairmen renounced  their loyalty to Ganduje and APC, as the state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam, NNPP state Chairman, among other party bigwigs and top government officials, carefully crowned them with the Kwankwasiyya Red-laced-with-white-cap symbol.

The decampees include Hon. Ado Tambai Kwa, Chairman of Dawakin Tofa Local council, the immediate constituency of the National Chairman of APC, Dr.  Ganduje.

Hon. Kwa dumped APC to NNPP along his Deputy, Hon. Garba Yahaya Labour and other councillors from Ganduje’s home council.

Moreso, the APC gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna also lost a strong loyalist and chairman of his Nassarawa Local Government Council, Hon. Auwalu Lawan Aramposu, to NNPP.

Hon. Mudassiru Aliyu, member of APC and Chairman of Garun-Malam Local Government Council also defected  to NNPP.

Receiving the decampees and their mass supporters, Governor Yusuf displayed excitement over their courage to dump their former party and embrace the NNPP.

Governor Yusuf  assured the decampees of fairness and equal treatment in  NNPP,  stating that, “we will magnanimously  accommodate the entire APC members for the development of Kano state; to serve our people and the entire  humanity.”

Governor Yusuf, however, reiterated the state  government’s commitment towards  enhancing  socio-economic development through massive investment of resources in the areas of education, health, agriculture, water resources and human empowerment.

He said:  ” We are lucky that some of you have recognised the pattern of our leadership and decided to join hands with us on a mission to make Kano great. You are highly welcome home.”

