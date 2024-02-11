Kano:  NNPP waxes stronger as APC council chairmen abandon party

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

It was a major setback for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano, on Saturday evening, as a number of Local Council chairmen elected under its umbrella abondoned the party for the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the state.

The National Chairman of APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is the immediate-past Governor of Kano State.

During an elaborate ceremony held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, the defected Council chairmen renounced their loyalty to Ganduje and APC, as the state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam, NNPP state Chairman, among other party bigwigs and top government officials, carefully crowned them with the Kwankwasiyya Red-laced-with-white-cap symbol.

The decampees include Hon. Ado Tambai Kwa, Chairman of Dawakin Tofa Local council, the immediate constituency of the National Chairman of APC, Dr. Ganduje.

Hon. Kwa dumped APC to NNPP along his Deputy, Hon. Garba Yahaya Labour and other councillors from Ganduje’s home council.

Moreso, the APC gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna also lost a strong loyalist and chairman of his Nassarawa Local Government Council, Hon. Auwalu Lawan Aramposu, to NNPP.

Hon. Mudassiru Aliyu, member of APC and Chairman of Garun-Malam Local Government Council also defected to NNPP.

Receiving the decampees and their mass supporters, Governor Yusuf displayed excitement over their courage to dump their former party and embrace the NNPP.

Governor Yusuf assured the decampees of fairness and equal treatment in NNPP, stating that, “we will magnanimously accommodate the entire APC members for the development of Kano state; to serve our people and the entire humanity.”

Governor Yusuf, however, reiterated the state government’s commitment towards enhancing socio-economic development through massive investment of resources in the areas of education, health, agriculture, water resources and human empowerment.