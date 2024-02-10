VP Shettima Leads FG’s Delegation to Super Eagles’ Afcon Finals

VP Shettima Leads FG’s Delegation to Super Eagles’ Afcon Finals

Saturday, February 10, 2024 8:26 pm


VP Kashim Shettima

VP Kashim Shettima

 *President Tinubu directs maximum support and urges the Eagles to make Nigeria, Africa proud

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead a presidential team to the finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Vice President had also represented the President at the semi-finals when the Super Eagles defeated South Africa in a pulsating encounter. The Nigerian national team is set to face host, Côte d’Ivoire, in a thrilling rematch at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11.

The match will rekindle the memories of Nigeria’s 1-0 victory in the group stage secured through Captain William Troost-Ekong’s penalty.

Recognizing the unifying power of football and the immense role the Super Eagles play in fostering national pride and unity, the President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, believes that Vice President Shettima’s presence at the finals alongside the delegation is a testament to the government’s unwavering support for the team and its dedication to their success.

The federal government calls on all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to unite in support of the Super Eagles, and to raise their voices in encouragement, and create a wave of national pride that propels the team to glory.

