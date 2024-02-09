CBN tells Nigerians: You can no longer receive diaspora remittances in Dollars

CBN tells Nigerians: You can no longer receive diaspora remittances in Dollars

Friday, February 9, 2024 4:26 pm


Olayemi Cardoso, CBN Governor

Olayemi Cardoso, CBN Governor

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has barred international money transfer operators (IMTOs) from paying Nigerians in US Dollars.

Nigerians who hitherto received diaspora remittances in Dollars will, according to a report by TNT, no longer be able to.

The IMTOs have started implementing the CBN’s new requirements for international money transfer operations already.

The IMTOs as a result have updated features on their apps for Nigerians resident abroad who wish to remit foreign currency back home.

Based on the new rule, Nigerians resident abroad are now only allowed to transfer the equivalent USD amount in Naira.

The IMTOs, including WorldRemit, and Sendwave, amongst others, have started notifying customers about the implementation.

A WorldRemit’s notice to customers reads: “We can no longer support transfers in USD – only in Naira. If you’re about to send money to Nigeria – this is important.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed that it’s no longer possible for any money transfers to be paid out in USD in Nigeria”.

A similar notice by Sendwave reads: “In compliance with a recent directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), we regret to inform you that Sendwave, along with all money transfer operators, is no longer able to support USD transfers to Nigeria. We’d encourage you to switch to sending Naira transfers instead”.

TNG reports the development is in compliance with CBN’s recent revised guidelines on international money transfer operations.

Recall that the CBN had earlier instructed banks to begin paying Dollars and other foreign currency payouts from abroad in Naira to boost forex supply.

“All inbound money transfers to Nigeria shall be paid to beneficiaries in Naira through a bank account, or cash.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Tinubu inspecting a guard of honour during the Diamond Jubilee of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna 1 hour ago

    President Tinubu to the Armed Forces: We Celebrate Your Sacrifices; Continue to Protect Nigeria’s Territorial Integrity
    2 hours ago

    Indian man admits stabbing wife to death and calling the police 
    Governor Yusuf and Aliko Dangote during his visit to Kano Government House on Friday 3 hours ago

    Dangote to Kano people: I will ease your pains
    Executives of NIDO BoT after the meeting at Sea Coach at Aberdeen in Freetown From Left: Rev. Titus, Remi Okarfo, Capt. Jaji, Dr Anyaso, Pres Oyebola, Arch Onomake, Kunle , Alh Hashim 4 hours ago

    Africa’s Top Rated NIDO Set to Commence Ultra Modern Medical Centre in Sierra Leone
    5 hours ago

    Jigawa opens tender for construction of anti-graft agency headquarters 
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara flanked by German Consular General to Nigeria on the left Mr Jochen Schindelarz and team leader of the German Industry and Commerce Mr Sebastian Glaeser in Government House on Friday 7 hours ago

    Fubara receives German Vice-consul, assures a safe investment in Rivers 
    Katsina, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, Stakeholders meeting, Food scarcity, Insecurity, 9 hours ago

    Katsina: Governor Radda convenes stakeholders meeting to tackle food scarcity, insecurity 
    Dangote and Gov Yusuf in Kano 20 hours ago

    Dangote visits Kano over hunger in the land