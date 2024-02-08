Rescued Ekiti school pupils in stable medical condition – Commissioner

Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani has disclosed that the rescued school pupils of the Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary School, Emure currently undergoing medical observation at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti are all in stable medical condition.

Dr Filani who briefed Journalists at the premises of the hospital shortly after visiting the pupils and their teachers on Wednesday, noted that the pupils would soon be discharged after the outcome of the clinical psychotherapy result they went through.

He added that the result would determine the next phase of their treatment.

Dr Filani was joined on the visit by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Kayode Olabanji and top officials of the Hospital.

“We will certainly discharge them at the appropriate time. They underwent clinical psychotherapy yesterday, but we have to wait for the results to determine the next phase. But, we expect that they will be discharged sometime this week,” asserted.

Also, speaking to Journalists, the CMD, Prof Kayode Olabanji confirmed that the pupils have received all necessary medical attention because the specialists expected to attend to them were available.

He stated further that all of them were quite stable, stressing that none of them developed any complications.

It is recalled that the children and their teachers were brought to the hospital for medical attention, on the directive of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, immediately after they regained freedom from their kidnappers Sunday morning.