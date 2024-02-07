Nigeria/South Africa clash: Edo opens up viewing centres in Victor Osimhens village, others

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Government has set up viewing centres across various locations in the three senatorial districts of the state for free live transmission of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash between Nigeria and South Africa.

The State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said the centres are strategically located and adequately secured to guarantee the safety and comfort of football enthusiasts and residents.

The statement reads, “We are pleased to announce the set-up of viewing centers across various locations within the Benin metropolis to watch the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, today by 6pm.

“As a government, we understand the unifying power of sports and urge all football enthusiasts, supporters, and members of the public to join us for an exciting and captivating experience, as we cheer on our beloved Super Eagles to victory.”

Below are the locations as announced by the state government:

Location 1: Garrick Memorial sch gate

Location 2: Oliha Market by the traffic light

Location 3: Nadia Bakery opp Uniben main gate

Location 4: new Benin market opp Total fuelling station.

Location 5: Ring road by mission Road junction.

Location 6: Ramat Pack

Location 7: Jattu Junction, Auchi

Location 8. Market Square, Ekpoma

Location 9: Eguare, Okhuesan. Esan South East (Victor Osimhens village).