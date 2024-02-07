AFCON 2023: Obaseki hails triumphant Super Eagles, celebrates win over S’Africa

AFCON 2023: Obaseki hails triumphant Super Eagles, celebrates win over S’Africa

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 10:55 am


Super Eagles

Super Eagles

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Super Eagles of Nigeria , Bafana Bafana of South Africa ,
By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final stage of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Governor’s message was contained in a message Wednesday night by his Special Adviser (Media Project), Crusoe Osagie.

The Super Eagles had defeated South Africa 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time.

“I heartily congratulate our darling Super Eagles for their victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

“The Super Eagles were a better team, displaying formidable skills, resilience, strength and determination throughout the match, securing a ticket to the finals of the competition after their 4-2 score line on penalties.

“The team is just inches away from their fourth continental trophy and we are confident that they will bring the laurel home. Congratulations, champs.”

It would be recalled that the state government had earlier in the day, opened free viewing centres across the state, including Eguare, Okhuesan, Esan South East, the village of Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhens village, to enable football enthusiasts to enjoy the match.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Tinubu inspecting a guard of honour during the Diamond Jubilee of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna 1 hour ago

    President Tinubu to the Armed Forces: We Celebrate Your Sacrifices; Continue to Protect Nigeria’s Territorial Integrity
    2 hours ago

    Indian man admits stabbing wife to death and calling the police 
    Governor Yusuf and Aliko Dangote during his visit to Kano Government House on Friday 3 hours ago

    Dangote to Kano people: I will ease your pains
    Executives of NIDO BoT after the meeting at Sea Coach at Aberdeen in Freetown From Left: Rev. Titus, Remi Okarfo, Capt. Jaji, Dr Anyaso, Pres Oyebola, Arch Onomake, Kunle , Alh Hashim 4 hours ago

    Africa’s Top Rated NIDO Set to Commence Ultra Modern Medical Centre in Sierra Leone
    5 hours ago

    Jigawa opens tender for construction of anti-graft agency headquarters 
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara flanked by German Consular General to Nigeria on the left Mr Jochen Schindelarz and team leader of the German Industry and Commerce Mr Sebastian Glaeser in Government House on Friday 7 hours ago

    Fubara receives German Vice-consul, assures a safe investment in Rivers 
    Katsina, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, Stakeholders meeting, Food scarcity, Insecurity, 9 hours ago

    Katsina: Governor Radda convenes stakeholders meeting to tackle food scarcity, insecurity 
    Dangote and Gov Yusuf in Kano 20 hours ago

    Dangote visits Kano over hunger in the land