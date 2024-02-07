AFCON 2023: Obaseki hails triumphant Super Eagles, celebrates win over S’Africa

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Super Eagles of Nigeria , Bafana Bafana of South Africa ,

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final stage of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Governor’s message was contained in a message Wednesday night by his Special Adviser (Media Project), Crusoe Osagie.

The Super Eagles had defeated South Africa 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time.

“I heartily congratulate our darling Super Eagles for their victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

“The Super Eagles were a better team, displaying formidable skills, resilience, strength and determination throughout the match, securing a ticket to the finals of the competition after their 4-2 score line on penalties.

“The team is just inches away from their fourth continental trophy and we are confident that they will bring the laurel home. Congratulations, champs.”

It would be recalled that the state government had earlier in the day, opened free viewing centres across the state, including Eguare, Okhuesan, Esan South East, the village of Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhens village, to enable football enthusiasts to enjoy the match.