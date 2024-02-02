Dangote Bestowed With Senegal’s Highest Award Today

Abubakar Hashim/ Freetown

President of Dangote Group, with functional operations in 14 African countries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, today, received Senegal’s highest award, the National Order of the Lion.

It is bestowed on civil and military personnel, who distinguished themselves in chosen areas of engagements, that tremendously touch positively the lives and livelihoods of the people.

President Macky Sall decorated him amidst tumultuous crowd in Dakar.

Many African Presidents have sent congratulatory messages to the richest African for the prestigious award.

Apart from Liberia, Dangote operates in Senegal, Sierra Leone, Guinea, The Gambia and other East, North and South African countries

In Nigeria, where the headquarter is domiciled, the group is the largest employer of labour in the private sector.

The petroleum refinery that commenced operations few days ago, is the largest single train refinery in the world.

President Macky Sall, today, in conferring the country’s highest honour, called Alhaji Aliko Dangote as “ the epitome of industrial success, a true African patriot who embodies spirit of Pan Africanism”.

This is so, in view of his Pan African investment profile, with no investment in the western countries, neither owning a private house outside his home of origin.

See more photos: