Kano POWA empowers 200 members with different skills, trades

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Kano State chapter of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), has empowered over 200 members on various skills and trades in recent times.

The chairperson of Kano POWA, Hajiya Aishatu Mohammed Usaini Gumel disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, in his office, on Wednesday.

Hajiya Aishatu informed CP Gumel and the Kano police Command management team that: “Under my leadership, POWA has conducted so many life-touching programmes and activities including empowerment, training and reaching out to less privileged and vulnerable families of Police Officers and other activities too numerous to mention.

“Already, over 200 members have benefitted from various skills acquisition programmes conducted by El’s Empowerment Foundation in collaboration with POWA.

“This category of beneficiaries are already self sustained and engaging in trades such as liquid soap making, detergent making, soap bars, Vaseline, mentholatum, baking of cakes, meat pie, chinchin, doughnut, shawarma, etc.”

The Kano POWA chairperson further stated that in addition, many other POWA members were supported with goats and have since started goat rearing business.

She told the Kano police boss that: “This visit ought to have been much earlier than now but being aware of the enormous security challenges that the Police Command have been confronted with, like the management of political tensions, management of social and economic crimes including violent crimes such as phone snatching, youth restiveness etc, we continued in supporting you with prayers.

“Finally, we appreciate everybody here and we pray Almighty Allah to keep you safe for us. Thank you.”

In his response, CP Gumel, encouraged the police offocers’ wives keep doing the work and urged them not to engage in parts an politics.

He siad: “You are welcome to the Police Command. The chairperson rightly said that the meeting ought to have been much earlier than now if not for the enormous security challenges the Police Command faced.

” I am happy that the chairperson and the POWA members recognize the hurdles we, your husbands have gone through fighting community crimes such as phone snatching, thuggery and other violent criminal activities that have tested our resolve.

“We all know the contributions of POWA members to their husbands including other families of Police Officers, especially widows and vulnerable individuals.

“This has reinforced the saying that, ‘Behind every successful man there must be a successful woman.’ Indeed, you have suffered along with us because we came on board when the political landscape of the State is unpredictable and we appreciate you and thank you for your support.

“I cannot conclude without acknowledging the efforts of the Command’s management team towards contributing and supporting the activities of the POWA. I urge you not to be involved in any political affairs hence POWA is part of a regimental organization. Our door is always open for you. Thank you.”

During interactive session, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration, DCP Ahmed Ibn Umar on behalf of the Command’s management team appreciated the Chairperson and entire POWA members for deeming it fit to visit the Police Command and also assured them of their continuous support.

The visit concluded with the presentation of souvenirs by the chairperson to the Commissioner of Police as an appreciation for the contributions of the Police Command towards supporting the activities of POWA.

Also, CP alongside the POWA Chairperson and members of the Command’s Management Team conducted an assessment tour of the new POWA office and skills acquisition centers built at the Bompai Police Command barrack.

(CP Gumel and Kano POWA chairperson during the assessment tour)