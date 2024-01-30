Kano Governorship tussle: Governor Yusuf denies signing pact with Supreme Court 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Following reactions that trailed the January 12 Supreme Court judgement that affirmed Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf as the Governor of Kano State, he has come out clean, denying signing any agreement with the Apex Court.

Governor Yusuf, through a Statement by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Monday evening, insisted that the Supreme Court judgement was an endorsement of the Rule of Law.

According to the Statement, Governor Yusuf appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his non-interference with the Judiciary over the Kano governorship election tussle.

The Statement reads in part: “Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has denounced entering any agreement with Presidency prior to 12th January, 2024 Supreme Court judgment on Kano Election Petition where he emerged victorious.”

The Statement described, “a document already circulating on social media indicating a four term agreement between the Governor and the presidency as imaginary piece, devoid of all iota of truth.”

The Statement added thar: “For the purposes of emphasis, the rather fake agreement saying Governor Yusuf has accepted to cross carpet to the ruling APC, jettison purported claim to dissolve or allow the five emirates, discontinuing demolition of illegal structures and establishment of Kano Elders Council should be disregarded.

“The Governor would like to make it abundantly clear, that having secured his mandate through popular votes of the good people of Kano, and certified by a fair affirmation of Supreme Court judgment, he would not be intimidated by any political opportunist.

“Let me also remind those political jobbers hiding under the leniency of Mr. President that whatever political decision or direction that would be taken in Kano will be determined within the confines of the rule of law and executive powers vested in the office of the Executive Governor.

“We debunk the rumour and state that no amount of blackmail will distract His Excellency Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf from delivering his laudable projects and programmes for the good people of Kano state.

“Also worthy of note, the establishment of Kano Elders Council is a personal initiative of the Governor, which is aimed at finding lasting solutions to all solvable problems affecting the state socio-economic and political development. Hence, the Governor Yusuf was not under pressure to form the council.”

Bature further said: “Our attention has been drawn to a misconception making round on the social media indicating an agreement between the presidency and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in the aftermath of the Supreme Court Judgment that affirmed the mandate of His Excellency.

“I wish to categorically state that Governor Yusuf did not enter any agreement or condition with anybody before the Supreme Court Judgment. I therefore urged the public to dismiss the fallacy being orchestrated by enemies of progress.

‘It is on record that my lord, the Justices of the Supreme Court delivered a landmark Judgment with justice, equity and fairness and largely protect the integrity of the judiciary.”

Governor Yusuf, “also expressed sincere appreciation to the President and Commander in Chief His Excellency Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for allowing the level playing ground for justice to prevail through non-interference with the judicial process.

“The president has demonstrated profound leadership quality by ensuring fair play despite being pushed by some undemocratic elements from Kano and beyond.The President is a true democrat who will not undermine other political parties in the interest of his party.

“Let me state and emphatically so that Governor Yusuf has no prior agreement with the President. However, the president should rather be appreciated for maintaining neutrality, peace, and stability in Kano.

“No doubt, the refusal of the president to carry out the wishes of some prominent members of his party has brought about enduring atmosphere in Kano. On this single act, the good people of Kano will continue to appreciate Mr. President and pray for him to succeed in his administration.”

The Statement said Governor Yusuf, ‘had several opportunities to meet the President in all of his visits, and the discussions are centred around the development of Kano State.'”

