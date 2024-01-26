*Dedicates victory to God and Rivers people

*Extends the olive branch to the opposition, as he promises to pursue peace

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has told Rivers people to expect accelerated growth and development of the State with the legal battles challenging his elections now over.

In a State-wide Broadcast on Friday, following the affirmation of his electoral victory by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Thursday, Governor Fubara dedicated his victory to God and to the good people of Rivers State.

Governor Fubara reflected that the litigation experience was a tortuous journey that had now validated the choice and eventually confirmed the mandate freely given to him by the electorate.

“It is with a great joy and total deference to the Almighty God that I address you after a tortuous legal journey following the governorship election in our State.

“It is with great nostalgia I reflect on your trust and the absolute confidence you bestowed on us on that fateful March 18, 2023 when you gave us your mandate. Even with that overwhelming support, we had to go through litigation to validate your choice and confirmation of your mandate to us.

“We are deeply elated by the verdict of the Supreme Court of our dear nation, which has finally affirmed our victory. I owe this victory, not to my efforts or our ingenuity but to God and to you the good people of Rivers State.”

Sir Fubara also thanked President Bola Tinubu for playing the role of a father in Rivers State and all Rivers leaders and well meaning people of the State.

The governor said the Supreme Court ruling is an immeasurable energizer to accelerate governance with utmost sense of commitment for the benefit of all Rivers people irrespective of political persuasion or ethnic affiliation.

“In this regard, what is important to us is the accelerated growth and development of our dear State.

“Now that the litigations are over, we call on the opposition political parties in the State to join hands with our government to build the Rivers State of our dreams.

“I extend the olive branch to my contenders and all others who went through the hog and or who withdrew their cases for the love of the State.

“I believe we are all Rivers people and by virtue of that brotherhood, let us therefore, put aside our differences and bond together to build one indivisible and greater Rivers State that posterity will remember us for.”

Governor Fubara assured that despite the challenges, his administration will continue to explore the path of peace as sure foundation upon which to pull the people out of poverty.

As the governor of the State, Sir Fubara vowed to achieve a greater Rivers State continuing on the path taken in the last seven months of his administration.

“My administration has recorded remarkable achievements in the areas of human capital development, social investment engineering, infrastructural development, micro and macroeconomic advancement and sustainable socioeconomic development across sectors.

“In addition, we have made some substantial progress in infrastructure, housing, security, urban renewal development as well as rural healthcare. We intend to sustain the tempo and expand the development net in the great ride to prosperity in our State.”