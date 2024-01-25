IBEDC explains reason for drop in electricity supply

Thursday, January 25, 2024 7:50 pm


The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has explained the reason for the drop in electricity supply currently being experienced by its customers.

In a press statement by the management, IBEDC attributed this to “the load allocation constraints across our franchise area from the national grid.”

While sincerely apologizing for the inconvenience and appeal for customers’ understanding, IBEDC added: “We are working with stakeholders in the electricity value chain on a sustainable resolution.”

Below is the press statement:

Low Power Supply Across Our Franchise

Dear Esteemed Customer,

Kindly be informed that the drop in electricity supply currently being experienced is as a result of the load allocation constraints across our franchise area from the national grid.

We are working with stakeholders in the electricity value chain on a sustainable resolution.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appeal for your understanding.

Signed Management 24/01/2024

