Edo2024: Airhiavbere picks expression of interest and nomination forms

By Jethro Ibileke

One of the leading contender for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the 21 September governorship election in Edo State, Mr. Charles Airhiavbere, has purchased the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms.

Members of the Charles Airhiavbere Campaign Organisation, purchased the on his behalf at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

The delegation to the Abuja secretariat of the party was led by the Zonal Coordinator (south-south) of APC, Prince Charles Nwala.

Other members of the delegation included Daniel Ighile, Obiorah Ubah, Professor Yusuf Alhassan, Felix Atsegbua and Ese Ovie.

Speaking to journalists after collecting the forms, Nwala said said it was the turn of Charles Airhiavbere to become the Edo state governor, because he has a comprehensive vision for Edo people.

He added that Airhiavbere’s campaign would be hinged on a blueprint he called PIE.

According to him, “This PIE hinges on the three pillars of peace, infrastructural development, and economic prosperity, which has eluded the state in the laat seven years”.

“We are confident that in the Edo state 2024 governorship elections, the APC will thrive with the right candidate, who has the reach and qualifications to win the elections. We believe General Charles is that candidate.

“This momentous occasion positions Airhiavbere as the foremost contender for Edo APC flag as it has ignited a surge of enthusiasm among Edo State residents and APC party members alike who see in him a governor who can end the years of misery under the current PDP regime.

“With a rich history of military service and public administration, Airhiavbere’s candidacy is poised to bring fresh perspectives and renewed hope to the people of Edo. The buzz surrounding his campaign is palpable, and the anticipation for the primaries and subsequent elections has reached an unprecedented high,” he said.