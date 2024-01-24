Octogenarian arraigned for giving false information about two lawyers

Akin Kuponiyi

The Inspector General of Police has arraigned an octogenarian, Akinola Oloruntoba, and a man suspected to be his accomplice,Jimoh Makinde, before a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square.

The two defendants were alleged to have given false information against, two legal practitioners, Kola Sodiya, Rotimi Fasogbon and three other persons.

In a six count charge filed before the court by Police Legal Officer, Barrister Morufu Animashaun, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, the defendants, Akinola Oloruntoba (M)Jimoh Makinde (M) were charged with the following Offences:

Conspiracy to commit a Felony contrary to Section 95 of the Criminal Law Ch.C17.Vol.3, Law of Lagos State 2015, and punishable under section 96 of the same law of 2015

Akinola Oloruntoba (M) 2.Jimoh Makinde (M) and Others (now at large)on or about the 6thth day of September, 2019 at Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos in the Lagos Judicial Division conspired among themselves to commit Felony to wit: Making False Statement to public officer with intent that it would be acted upon as genuine against one Barristers Kola Sodiya and Rotimi Fasogbon which statement they knew or believe to be false.

They were accused of making false statement to Public officer with intent contrary to Section 96 of the Criminal Law Ch.C17, Vol.3, Law of Lagos State 2015 and punishable under section 95 of same Law, 2015

The two defendants were also alleged to have made false statement against three other persons namely, Amole Habeeb, Raji Alabi abd Adeboye Toye. The two defendants were alleged to have conspired and made false statement via a petition to the Inspector General of Police which was discovered to be false after a thorough investigation. Consequently, the Inspector General of Police directed that they should be prosecuted.

The defendants pleaded not guilty. Their counsel, Chijioke Igwe, urged the court to admit them to bail in liberal terms.

He further urged the court to consider the age of Akinola Oloruntoba who is 80 years.

Barrister Terresha Sodiya was in court watching brief for the complainant.

Barrister Morufu Animashaun did not oppose the bail of the defendants.

Consequently, the presiding Judge, Yetunde Adesanya, granted them bail in the sum of one million Naira each with two sureties in like sum.

The judge also ordered that the two sureties must be residents in Lagos and must show evidence of tax payment.

She further ordered that the residences of the sureties must be verified by the Registrar.