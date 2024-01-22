Esan Okpa Eulogises Ijewere As Passionate Voice for Development 

*Says a Giant Has Departed

*Commends His Life as Beacon to All

As burial rites for former President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Mr Emmanuel Itoya Ijewere commence this week, the Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), a socio-cultural organization committed to the development of Esanland, has likened his passing to the departure of a Giant, saying, “‘We’ve lost a strong and passionate voice for development”.

In a letter of condolence to the family signed by its President, Rt Hon Mathew Egbadon and Public Relations Officer, Mr Tony Iyare, the organisation says, “We received with shock but total submission to the will of God, the passing of our respected elder statesman, mentor and son, Sir Emmanuel Itoya Ijewere.

“We join others to commiserate with the Ijewere family on the passing of their patriarch, our prominent ambassador, a corporate giant, and distinguished Nigerian.

“We have lost a strong and passionate voice for the development of Esanland particularly in the area of agriculture.” it notes.

Recalling with nostalgia Ijewere’s highly impactful presentation on agripreneur and the opportunities available in the agricultural value chain in Esanland at the Assembly of Esan people, organized by Esan Okpa at Uromi in May, 2022, the organization avers that “That presentation underscored the point that Esan land was blessed with a lot of resources that can make it the food basket of Edo State if properly harnessed.”

“It is our hope that his dreams for the acceleration of development of Esanland would be consummated for the overall benefit of our people in the not too distant future.

“Though he has transited after a protracted illness,and we will miss his invaluable counsel in different areas of human endeavors, we are greatly consoled by his immense and sterling contributions in the Accounting profession where he served as a past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) between 96-97, Past President of the Chartered Institute of Directors, and Past President,Nigerian Red Cross, respectively.

“He also left indelible marks in the corporate world. His life is a beacon for us all and his legacies shall live on. In all his undertakings, Sir Ijewere demonstrated the resourcefulness, industry, agility, steadfastness and indomitable spirit of the Esan man. He was tireless in his commitment to the transformation of his immediate Esan community, Edo State and Nigeria in general.”

While Esan Okpa shares the grief of the moment with his immediate family and ask the Almighty God to comfort them, it says, “they should be consoled that their patriarch who left indelible marks, had merely transited to continue his good works in company of the Angels.”

“Truly, he lived a very impactful life and has left a void that will be difficult to fill. Eternal rest grant to him O’Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him, Amen,” the condolence letter concludes.

The burial programme for Sir Ijewere who died on Thursday, December 28th, 2023 at the age of 77, reveals that the Knight of the Order of Saint Sylvester (KSM) prayer of Office of the Dear will hold at 5pm from January 26th to 28th, 2024. An ICAN event slated for January 30 will be an interlude while KSM prayer rites will continue on January 31st.

The lying in state along with KSM prayer rites is scheduled for 8-9am at his residence on February 1st. This will be filled by Vigil Mass at Church of the Assumption, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos at 2pm while Christian Wake and Evening of Tributes will hold at Harbour Point at 5pm

Funeral Mass is scheduled for Church of the Assumption, Falomo, Ikoyi at 10am to be followed by a reception at MUSON Centre