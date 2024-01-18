FCT Insecurity: Nasarawa State Police Command Beefs Up Security in Boundary Towns

Thursday, January 18, 2024 6:12 pm


Shehu Nadada, CP Nasarawa

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

In a bid to respond to the rising spade of kidnappings, robberies and other security in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which is contiguous to Nasarawa State, the Police Command in Nasarawa State has taken step to foreclose the spill over of the crimes in into Nasarawa State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Shehu Nadada, has order immediately deployment of personnel to boundary areas to work other groups and maintain law and order.

A statement signed by Ramhan Nansel, a deputy superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer of the Command said the order was to be “proactive and adequate deployment of Police operatives and vigilante to identified areas bordering the FCT,” adding that the change of focus in security operations is necessitated by “the recent security issues being experienced and the need to be proactive and prevent the issues from escalating into the State,” he said.

To ensure success, the statement added that the police Commissioner mandated the Area Commanders in New Karu, Keffi, Nasarawa And all Divisional Police Officers under them to “Mobilize their personnel and vigilante, partner with traditional rulers, community leaders and sister security agencies in order to dominate the areas.

The police boss however implored the personnel t be civil in their operations and conduct themselves in utmost respect to members of the public. He noted that laxity and non-adherence to acceptable code of conduct will not be tolerated.

The commissioner, the Statement added, calls on residents to be assured that their security is guaranteed through an “impregnable security architecture” in the State to ensure their safety. To complements the efforts of the Police, the CP called on the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements to the law enforcement agencies through designated contact numbers.

 

Pix: Shehu Nadada, CP Nasarawa State

 

