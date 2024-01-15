Nasarawa Guber: You can make or mar the Peace in, Residents Tell Supreme Court

Monday, January 15, 2024 7:23 pm


David Ombugadu, top, challenging the election of Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

Some residents of Nasarawa State have called on the Supreme Court to dispense justice in a manner that would enhance peace in the State or risk throwing it into chaos. Those who spoke to our reporter said so against the anticipated hearing and determination of the appeals filed at the apex court by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, David Ombugadu against the judgment of the Court of Appeal which upheld the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The resident expressed confidence in the ability of the judiciary, especially the apex court to deliver justice. James Ewuga, a youth leader from Akwanga LGA even commended President Bola Tinubu for resisting the temptation to interfere with the affairs of the Supreme Court. He noted that given the peculiarity of Nasarawa State, if the right thing was not done, the State maybe engulfed in crises. “Nasarawa State has over the years been a peace-loving State. We must do all we can to remain an indivisible State. Those who are saddled with the responsibility of determining the peace and unity of the State must follow through, irrespective of religion, ethnic or political interest to sustain the oness of the State,” he advised.

Others called on the President to continue to uphold the rule of law and etch his name on the sands of time and allow the “wishes of the Nasarawa people prevail rather than plunging the State into reckless killing of citizens on the basis of political party interest”

This comes as the opposition PDP refutes allegations of discontent in its fold over the composition of the Supreme Court Panel hearing the appeal filed by its candidate. A statement signed by Francis Orogu said the PDP has abundant faith in the courts and trust them to serve justice without prejudice. “PDP in Nasarawa State totally dissociates itself from the purported publication, disowned the origin of the report as it does not in all its ramifications represent the stand position of of the Party at all levels.” He said the said reported which is circulating online in in one online newspaper is designed as a smear campaign, calculated not only to “give the Party a bad name but a a calculated attempt to smear the name of the Party before the highly respected constituted justices that will handle the governorship appeal of Nasarawa State,” Orogu added.

It will be recalled that the Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear the appeal filed by the PDP against the election of Governor Sule. While the PDP had won at the Tribunal which first adjudicated on the election dispute, the Court of Appeal however, upturned the verdict of the Tribunal and declare Governor Sule the validly elected governor of the State.

