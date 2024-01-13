Let us develop Kano together: Governor Yusuf urges Gawuna

*Honourable Seyi Olorunsola writes open letter to the two gladiators

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

After savoring victory at the Supreme Court over the Kano governorship tussle, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has urged his opponent, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to accept defeat in good faith, and join him to bring more development to Kano State and its people.

Our Correspondent reports that the Apex Court, on Friday, overruled the judgments of Kano governorship tribunal and the Apeeal Court, and affirmed the victory of Governor Yusuf at the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Kano.

In a Statement signed by Aliyu Yusuf,

Director, Public Enlightenment, Government House, and made available to Joirnlaiiats on Saturday, Governor Yusuf appealed to Gawuna to, “join me In developing Kano.”

He extended a hand of friendship to Gawuna, and emphasized the need for all hands to be on deck for the overall good and development of the state.

According to him, “as a true democrat and progressive, I call on my opponent and his supporters to join hands with me in the crusade of developing our dear state Kano for the betterment of its teaming citizens.

” People of Kano need leaders with vision, passion, zeal, and commitment of initiating projects, policies and programmes that have direct bearing to their lives in all facets and across nooks and crannies of the state.”

Governor Yusuf thanked God for the ensuring his victory, and ommended people of Kano for their support, steadfastness, prayers, sacrifices and bravevity.

He also expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court judges for, “upholding the glory of the judiciary.”

He also appreciated the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) leaders at all levels and particularly, the supreme leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, “for his guidance and support during the trying period.”

Governor Yusuf also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for not interfering in the apex court judgement.

Apex Court verdict: Kano Commissioner for Higher Education congratulates Governor Yusuf

Kano state Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofarmata, has congratulated Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf over his victory at the Supreme Court.

He gave gratitude to God for, “restoring our stolen mandate.”

In a statement he personally signed and issued to journalists on Saturday, Dr Kofarmata said the stolen mandate of the teeming population of the state has been reclaimed.

According to him, “the world has witnessed that Governor Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, is the winner of the gubernatorial election, held on 18th March, 2023, but the opposition APC attempted to snatch the people’s hard-earned victory through dubious means.”

He said the affirmation of the Governor Yusuf ‘s election was a testimony that he was the popular choice in the state, assuring that his epic victory at the Apex court would mean a lot to the development of the state.

He assured the people of the state that Governor Yusuf would fulfill his campaign promises in a bid to reposition the commercial state on the pedestal of development.

According to him, the administration of Governor Yusuf has recorded giant strides within the first 100 days in office and beyond.

The Commissioner emphasised that the state government, under Governor Yusuf, would continue to deliver gigantic projects for the betterment of the state.

Dr Kofarmata pointed out that Governor Yusuf had recorded the unprecedented feat within just seven months in office because he is the true heir of the leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, whose cardinal principal is to better the life of the citizenry.

While thanking the people of the state for their overwhelming support to Governor Yusuf and the NNPP, the Commissioner appealed to the residents to rally round the administration in order to take the state to the promised land.

He assured that his ministry would continue to invest heavily in higher education by repositioning the state’s tertiary institutions to the global standard. Moreover, the administration will immensely invest in entrepreneurship and vocational institutes for human capital development.

He also assured that the government would sustain its foreign scholarship programmes throughout its tenure as promised during the election campaigns, stressing that education is one of the cardinal policies thrust of the governor Yusuf’s administration.

The Commissioner commended the Supreme Court for sticking to the Rule of Law to restore the people’s mandate without fear or favour, noting that the Apex court has saved the image of the judiciary.

Supreme Court verdict: An Open Letter of Felicitation and Encouragement to Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna

Dear Dr. Yusuf Nasiru Gawuna,

I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I write to you as an admirer and a fellow political enthusiast, extending my heartfelt felicitations for your gallant fight in the recent gubernatorial elections and the subsequent legal battle that led to the Supreme Court upholding the victory of your opponent.

Your candor, demeanor, and peaceful conduct throughout the entire legal process, from the tribunal to the appeal courts and up to the Supreme Court, were a true testament to your leadership qualities. Your unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and urging your supporters to remain calm showcased a level of statesmanship that is commendable.

I understand that the decision of the Supreme Court was not favourable but on the other hand, it has proven your mettle in remaining calm under fire. I believe that this is not an indication of failure but a significant step forward in your political career. Your initial decision not to personally appeal the election but allowing your party, the APC, to take the lead reflects your grace and commitment to the democratic process.

Let’s put the recent events in proper perspective. Achieving over 800,000 votes in a state election, especially in a country where voter apathy is prevalent, is undoubtedly a remarkable feat. Your leadership played a pivotal role in Kano State being a stronghold for the APC during the Presidential elections. This achievement must be recognized and celebrated as part of your legacy for the 2023 General Elections.

Looking ahead, I want to encourage you to remain steadfast, resilient, and hopeful, recognizing that your political journey has just begun. Taking inspiration from historical figures like President Abraham Lincoln, who faced setbacks before achieving the pinnacle of success, your loss at the Supreme Court should be seen as a stepping stone toward the zenith of your undoubtedly bright political career.

I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to recognize and harness your excellent leadership capacity for the benefit of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Your contributions can significantly contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria, and I believe your skills should not be allowed to go to waste.

I also want to express my gratitude to the APC National Chairman, the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Under his tutelage, you were groomed for the gubernatorial race, and his unreserved support for you as a political mentee has not gone unnoticed. I trust that, as the party’s Chairman, he will continue to ensure that your place in contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria is secured in the current administration.

Worthy of mention in this letter, your Excellency, is our supporters in the country and in the diaspora. I want to commend our supporters for their calm disposition throughout the entire process, partly due to your composure and faith not just in the process but in the Almighty Allah. It is in this context that I implore all our supporters to keep faith in you and to trust that our party will yet rise and restore the hope of the people in the days ahead. We have only been disrupted but not dislocated.

In closing, Dr. Gawuna, your journey has just begun, and I have no doubt that you will continue to serve the people of Kano State and Nigeria with dedication and distinction. Your leadership qualities are an asset, and I believe they will play a significant role in shaping the future of our great nation.

Wishing you continued success in your endeavors.

Yours sincerely,

Honourable Seyi Olorunsola