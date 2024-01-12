Oyebanji names Olowolafe EKSU Chancellor

Oyebanji names Olowolafe EKSU Chancellor

Friday, January 12, 2024 11:00 am


Dr Tunji Olowolafe

Dr Tunji Olowolafe

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has approved the appointment of business mogul, Dr Tunji Olowolafe as the Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

This is in exercise of his power as Governor of the state and Visitor to the University.

Dr. Olowolafe, who hails from Are-Ekiti is a medical doctor -turned businessman with decades of professional experience and an excellent reputation.

He is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Deux Project Limited, a civil engineering, construction, consultancy, and maintenance company, which he co-founded in 1988. He had previously served as a member of Ekiti State Covid- 19 Resource Mobilization Committee.

Dr. Olowolafe, a graduate of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, had a brief stint in medical practice before launching his career as a business owner. He’s also the Founder of Generic Product Limited, which he launched in 1996, and the Chairman and Managing Director of Deux Investment Limited.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Gov Sanwo-Olu, right, and Speaker Obasa 5 mins ago

    Lagos Speaker Congratulates Sanwo-Olu Over Supreme Court Judgement
    VP Shettima and others after the inauguration of the Local Implementation Committee of the National Philanthropic Office (NPO) at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja 17 mins ago

    National Philanthropic Office Will Be A Huge Success Under Tinubu – VP Shettima
    2 hours ago

    Lagos businessman Stanley Uduhirinwa dragged to court over unpaid loan
    Justice 2 hours ago

    Business man faces charges of unlawful importation of drugs and money laundering
    Peter Obi and President Tinubu 3 hours ago

    Obi to Tinubu: You did well by cutting governance cost, but…
    Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State (left), receives souvenir from the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja when the latter paid a courtesy call with his team on the Governor at Government House Owerri... Thursday. 3 hours ago

    Uzodimma: I will continue to support, collaborate with the Army
    Babajide Sanwo-Olu 3 hours ago

    Supreme Court: It’s Victory for Rule of Law, Democracy and Lagosians, Says Sanwo-Olu
    A train and a newly laid rail track 5 hours ago

    Port Harcourt-Aba train services suspended three years ago will kickoff in few months- NRC