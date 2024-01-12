Governorship case: Security beefed up in Kano as Supreme Court gives verdict today, Friday

*Residents gripped by panic

Maduabuchi Nmeriben, Kano

Security chiefs in Kano have assured residents of adequate protection of lives and property as the Apex Court delivers judgement on the governorship tussle, Friday.

The Coordinator of the Security Chiefs, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel told our Correspondent, in a personal interview, that, “all is well, and must be well. We are aware of the plans and plots of unpatriotic elements to destabse Kano. Don’t worry, we must do our job.”

Elder statement, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, said Kano must be calm.

Yakasai picked our Correspondent’s call from Abuja at a time he was going to bed. And he said:”my son, Maduabuchi, I know why you are calling. Let the winner and the loser accept the Supreme Court verdict. Kano must not boil.”

Our Correspondent reports that residents in Kano are panicking, following, unguided statements from top-notch politicians.

Kwata Vandi, business woman in Kano, told our Correspondent that she is jittery,” I know what is happening. That is why I gave my workers stipends to take care of their families, in case of the unknown.”

A Press Statement signed by the Kano Police Command spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on behalf the Commissioner of Police, said:” The Police Command in Kano State has assured residents of the state of safety before, during and after the Supreme Court Judgement on the Governorship elections.

” The Commissioner of Police Usaini Gumel, gave the assurance during interactive sessions with journalists and correspondence of the media outlets in his office in Kano on Thursday.

“Gumel, said that the Command had put in place security measures that would enable residents of the state move on with their legitimate business without threat to lives and property.

” He said that the Command is working with other security agencies in the state to ensure crisis-free moments before and after the Supreme Court Judgement on Governorship Election.

” He said that an effective operational order on how to provide security in each of the 44 Local Government Areas in the state has been issued to the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers for implementation.

“We have mobilized sufficient armed personnel to provide security at all flashpoints including political parties offices the State Government House, INEC HQ, Banks/Commercial Areas, mosques, churches, recreation centres and motor parks before, during and after the judgement.

“I am giving 100 percent assurance to all law-abiding residents of the state to go about freely with their daily activities without threat to lives and property”, the Commissioner said.

“He said armed security personnel would be in all identified strategic locations to ensure that they embark on surveillance duties and provision of physical security during and after the Supreme Court Judgement.

“Gumel said that adequate security measures have been put in place to promote peaceful coexistence in all parts of the state.

‘The CP further explained that already operational order with specific roles to all the security personnel has been issued to Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and the Divisional Police Officers across the 44 Local Government Areas.

” In the final note, CP Gumel call on all residents to keep cooperating with the armed security personnel and to share actionable intelligence information on any person or group planning to disrupt the peace or embark on violent protests before and after the Supreme Court Judgement been scheduled to hold on Friday.”