Ekiti State to partner Finland on tech-driven innovationL

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has expressed the readiness of his administration to partner with the Government of Finland to bring cutting-edge technology and expertise to it’s Ekiti Knowledge Zone which is aimed at propelling the state into the forefront of technology -driven development in the country.

Governor Oyebanji, who made this known during a working visit to the Finish Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen, in Abuja on Thursday, said his government is embracing cutting edge technologies for sustainable development in the state.

While explaining that the Ekiti Knowledge Zone has capacity to lift Ekiti people out of poverty, the Governor said the collaboration would harness Finland’s renowned prowess in science, innovation, technology, and provide the with a transformative impetus for economic growth and social development.

Governor Oyebanji said Finland, which is renowned for her robust tech- ecosystem and innovation-friendly policies, would also contribute significantly to Ekiti’s aspiration to become a hub for technology-driven solutions in Nigeria.

He added that the partnership envisions knowledge exchange, skill development, and joint initiatives that will propel Ekiti State into the forefront of technological advancement in Nigeria and African Continent.

“We have an ecosystem that is called Ekiti Knowledge Zone and its an innovation hub that is going to leverage on services and I discover that services contribute more than 70 percent to Finland GDP, so we have a lot to learn from Finland and a lot to do together.

“My visit is to tell you that we are a partnership with Finland. We are looking for partnership with friendly countries and agencies that will see what we have and collaborate with us so that we can lead our people out of poverty, reduce insecurity, create wealth and employment for the people, “ the Governor asserted.

In her own remarks, the Ambassador of Finland to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen, commended the Governor’s commitment to fostering international cooperation for the development of Ekiti State and emphasized Finland’s interest in engaging with the state for mutual benefits.

Acknowledging the state’s potential for growth and the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable development goal, the Ambassador said that the collaboration marked significant step towards strengthening diplomatic ties and creating opportunities for mutual development.

The Commissiiner for Innovation, Science and Digital Economy, Mr Seun Fakuade and Permanent Secretary, Abuja Liaison Office, Mr Babatunde Olaoye, were among government officials that accompanied Governor Oyebanji on the visit.