Kano:  One die, five houses razed as fire guts re-refinery 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The said re-refinery is located in Katango area of Wailari, opposite Maryam Shekarau Estate, Ring Road, Kano.

Eyewitness account told our Correspondent that the inferno started at about 9:50 a.m. Monday.

“Five residential houses were also badly touched by the raging fire, that shocked residents of the community,” a resident of the area who craved anonymity narrated.

According to him, “it took about three hours for the men of the Kano State Fire Service, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and fire workers from Salbas Petrol Station to bring the fire under control.

“An old lady who could not walk was rescued from one of the houses and two kids were also rescued from another house when their mother ran out and left them inside. The fire incident took about three hours before it was put out.”

He identified the dead victim as one Aminu, driver of truck packed inside the re-refinery, adding that, “he was burnt beyond recognition. His burnt remains was later recovered by fire service personnel, who arrived the scene of the incident very late.”

Ahmad Umar Gaya, personnel of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), told a group of journalists that he was on duty along the road when he heard an explosion.

He stated that: “When I noticed wild fire coming out from the location of the explosion, I immediately called the attention of the Kano Fire Service and directed them to the location.

“The place, which is located in the midst of residential houses at Katango in Wailari, is used to stock scraps of trucks and trailers and also to refine used engine oil for other purposes.

“No one can tell what exactly happened that led to the explosion. The trailer carrying drums of used engine oil was gutted by the fire in which the driver was trapped and burned beyond recognition.

“Close to the location were residential houses with women and children, and about five houses were gutted by the inferno.”