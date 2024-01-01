Kudos to CP Gumel and Nigeria Police Force

By Habibu Yaya

The Bible says, “give honour to whom honour is due”. On the 15th of December 2023, an arrest was made of a suspected child trafficker in Kano that led to the dismantling of a kidnapping network. Many observers and commentators have focused on the identity of the victims and the ethno-religious dimension of the case. However, my focus is on the exemplary conduct of the Nigeria Police Force.

We must pay our highest respect and commendation to Commissioner of Police (CP) Mohammed Hussaini Gumel of Kano State Police Command for the masterful way he coordinated the investigation and arrest of the suspected child traffickers in four (4) States, namely Kano, Bauchi, Lagos, Anambra. The thorough nature of the investigation deserves commendation. It was diligent, meticulous, and successful.

The CP did not rush to celebrate the arrest of the first suspect to score cheap points. Instead, he led a coordinated investigation which demonstrates the competence, capability, and sophistication of the Nigeria Police. Indeed, this is just one of many sterling results achieved by the Force daily, but many of which go unnoticed.

It is remarkable that nine suspects were arrested at various locations in the four states and seven children freed through this investigation. This shows that the State Police Commands cooperate and collaborate well with each other.

The leadership and officers are professionals of high standards. We commend the CP of Kano State, who has earned the nick name of “walk the talk” in the State, and his team and collaborators in Bauchi, Lagos, and Anambra States. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun should be proud of his officers and encourage them to do more. Nigerians should also continue to show support the Force which delivers a lot for us with so little the means at their disposal. Kudos to the CP Kano and the Nigeria Police Force!

Dr. Habibu Yaya, is resident in Nasarawa Street, Bauchi state