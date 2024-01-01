Kano: POWA empowers 137 widows, less privileged members

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Kano chapter of Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), has empowered 137 police officers’ wives, with greater emphasis on widows and the less privileged among them.

POWA in collaboration with Kano state government provided the beneficiaries with livestocks such as rams and goats for sustainable livestock farming and economic empowerment.

Household items were also gifted to the beneficiaries as a means of giving them support in the face of economic crunch in the country.

Speaking during the empowerment programme held at POWA Secretariat, Bompai police headquarters, Kano, the state POWA chairlady, Hajiya Aisha Mohammed Usaini Gumel, said the life-changing empowerment programme was aimed at uplifting the lives of POWA members, ‘it is designed to enhance and sustain their livelihoods and economic independence.”

According to her, the empowerment programmes seek to address the challenges faced by the wives of Police Officers and provide them with opportunities for personal growth and economic empowerment.

“POWA is collaborating with Kano state government and other Non Governmental Organizations and good spirited Nigerians to ensure the welfare of POWA members, particularly, those at the lower cadre, including the widows, physically challenged and the less privileged among us,” she added.

The Kano POWA chairlady further stated that:: ” We are fully aware that this special occasion that saw the distribution of rams and goats to the beneficiaries is being a strategic and sustainable initiative that aligns with the long-term goals of poverty alleviation and economic empowerment.

” POWA will continue to follow up on this loudable initiative that aims to equip its members with assets that can contribute to their financial stability, as well as encourage self-reliance and entrepreneurship.”

She called on private sectors, philanthropists and donor agencies to partner with POWA to alleviate the sufferings of wives of police officers.

The state POWA chairperson expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Kano State Government and EL’s Foundation for their unwavering support in making life meaningful for police officers wives in Kano state.

She assured that Kano POWA, under her leadership will remain dedicated to getting more opportunities for the welfare of Police officers wives through human development, skills acquisition, economic empowerment, and promoting the general welfare of POWA members in 2024 and beyond.

During the colourful event, a significant number of rams and goats were distributed to POWA members and some members of Late Police Officers Wives Association (LAPOWA).

Our Correspondent recalls that similar ⁠empowerment programme in collaboration with ELs Empowerment Foundation was organized by Kano POWA between September 3rd and 10th, 2023 at Police Officers Mess Bompai Kano.

At the end of the programme, participants were supported with variety of food stuff and business start-up items.

The empowerment programmes were in addition to the annual POWA end of the Year Party and Fun Fair held in conjunction with the ELs Foundation for children of Police Officers that took place between December 21 and 22, 2023 at the Headquarters of the 9 PMF Squadron, Hotoro, Kano.