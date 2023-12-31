Orelope-Adefulire Calls for Accelerated SDGs Implementation, Peaceful Coexistence in 2024*

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has emphasized the critical need for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, alongside intensified efforts and expedited actions in the implementation of the SDGs in Nigeria.

The Presidential Aide made this call in a statement marking the commencement of the year 2024 and the ninth year in the implementation of the SDGs.

With only seven years remaining to achieve the ambitious global goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire underscored the urgency for collaborative and concerted endeavours to ensure that Nigeria fulfills its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. Recognizing the transformative potential of the SDGs in addressing socio-economic and environmental challenges, Princess Orelope-Adefulire called on all stakeholders, including government bodies, private sector entities, civil society organizations, and citizens, to join hands in accelerating progress.

In a statement signed by her Media Aide, Desmond Utomwen, Princess Orelope-Adefulire expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to make significant strides towards the SDGs, emphasizing the importance of aligning national development strategies with the global goals. She highlighted the need for innovation, inclusivity, and accountability in the implementation process, stressing that no one should be left behind in the journey towards a sustainable and equitable future.

With the global community racing against time to meet the 2030 deadline, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire urged a strategic focus on key areas such as poverty eradication, quality education, gender equality, climate action, and healthcare. She emphasized that progress in these domains is paramount to the overall success of the SDGs and the well-being of the Nigerian populace.

In her call to action, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire highlighted the inseparable link between sustainable development and peace. She emphasized that no meaningful progress can be achieved in an atmosphere devoid of peace, security, and tranquillity. Therefore, she implored Nigerians to embrace peaceful coexistence, fostering an environment conducive to development and prosperity.

“As Nigeria enters this pivotal year, we remain committed to championing sustainable development initiatives, advocating for policy coherence, and fostering partnerships that will propel our great nation towards the realization of the SDGs,” the SSAP-SDGs stated.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030. Adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, the SDGs encompass 17 goals addressing various aspects of sustainable development.