CP Gumel to Kano residents: thank you for 2023, work with me in 2024

CP Gumel to Kano residents: thank you for 2023, work with me in 2024

Sunday, December 31, 2023 11:15 am


CP Mohammed Gumel

CP Mohammed Gumel

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano
Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the good citizens of Kano state for helping the police in maintaining peace and order in the state in 2023.
He also appealed to them to show more cooperation with the Police as 2024 sets in, hoping that the good people of the state will continue provide timely and useful information on crime and criminal activities around and within their area.
In a Special Message to Kano people,  CP Gumel promised to continue applying community-based approach in crime fighting.

He said: “As the  year 2023 is ending less than 48hrs, there is Hope-Rising as Kano state police command promises to keep Promoting the peace and creating the desired atmosphere for better livelihood with a more community based approach to end all forms of criminality especially violent and associated crimes in the state.”

CP Gumel further  said that the approach is to remove the bottlenecks and provide the window for all residents to keep offering timely information and intelligence on suspected characters in their mists.

The Police Boss, explained that, “already the Command had reached out to traditional, religion leaders to mobilize residents to support the Police with the required information that could facilitate quick reaction by the police towards apprehending men of underworld before, during and after perpetrating evils amongst communities across the state.

“There is no more space for any form of criminality in our area of supervision as competent intelligence officers have been deployed in and out side the metropolis round the clock to build confidence of the people and beep up the desired security relentlessly.”

He further said that, “all we want from members of the general public is to keep volunteering information to nearest security outfits for necessary action.”

CP Gumel added thaf, “already, Area commanders, Division Police Officers had already been briefed on the security measure to be taken in their respective areas to ensure that the desired peace continue to reign across the state especially in this period of the Yuletide ushering the new year 2024.

“Finally, I will like to extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the wonderful people of Kano State as we are stepping into a brand new year.

“This moment marks a fresh beginning filled with hopes, aspirations, and opportunities. May this new year bring you immense joy, peace, and prosperity.

“On behalf of the entire Officers and Men of the Kano State Police Command, a very happy new year to the ever-supportive and resilient people of Kano State.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Hope Uzodimma 59 mins ago

    Uzodimma: My performance four years ago will be a child’s play
    Gov. Sule Abdullahi 3 hours ago

    New Year Celebration: Gov. Sule Frees Ten Inmates
    Edison Ehie 4 hours ago

    Edison Ehie appointed Chief Staff to Governor Fubara?
    Francis Orogu, PDP State Chairman, Nasarawa State 5 hours ago

    New Year Celebration: PDP Calls For Peace in Nasarawa State
    Reuben Abati 6 hours ago

    2024: Looking Forward
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory. 7 hours ago

    Resignation of Edison Ehie does not confer legitimacy on 27 Lawmakers who decamped to APC -Constitutional Lawyer
    Nigerians enjoyed FG transportation rebate 17 hours ago

    In first 10 days, 163, 878 Nigerians enjoyed FG transportation rebate
    Governor Hope Uzodimma 18 hours ago

    2024 will be better than 2023, says Uzodimma