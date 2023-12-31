CP Gumel to Kano residents: thank you for 2023, work with me in 2024

Sunday, December 31, 2023 11:15 am
He said: “As the year 2023 is ending less than 48hrs, there is Hope-Rising as Kano state police command promises to keep Promoting the peace and creating the desired atmosphere for better livelihood with a more community based approach to end all forms of criminality especially violent and associated crimes in the state.”
CP Gumel further said that the approach is to remove the bottlenecks and provide the window for all residents to keep offering timely information and intelligence on suspected characters in their mists.
The Police Boss, explained that, “already the Command had reached out to traditional, religion leaders to mobilize residents to support the Police with the required information that could facilitate quick reaction by the police towards apprehending men of underworld before, during and after perpetrating evils amongst communities across the state.
“There is no more space for any form of criminality in our area of supervision as competent intelligence officers have been deployed in and out side the metropolis round the clock to build confidence of the people and beep up the desired security relentlessly.”
He further said that, “all we want from members of the general public is to keep volunteering information to nearest security outfits for necessary action.”
CP Gumel added thaf, “already, Area commanders, Division Police Officers had already been briefed on the security measure to be taken in their respective areas to ensure that the desired peace continue to reign across the state especially in this period of the Yuletide ushering the new year 2024.
“Finally, I will like to extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the wonderful people of Kano State as we are stepping into a brand new year.
“This moment marks a fresh beginning filled with hopes, aspirations, and opportunities. May this new year bring you immense joy, peace, and prosperity.
“On behalf of the entire Officers and Men of the Kano State Police Command, a very happy new year to the ever-supportive and resilient people of Kano State.”
