CP Gumel to Kano residents: thank you for 2023, work with me in 2024

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the good citizens of Kano state for helping the police in maintaining peace and order in the state in 2023.

He also appealed to them to show more cooperation with the Police as 2024 sets in, hoping that the good people of the state will continue provide timely and useful information on crime and criminal activities around and within their area.

In a Special Message to Kano people, CP Gumel promised to continue applying community-based approach in crime fighting.