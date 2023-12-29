Police refund over N80m Cash, other items extorted from victim 

Friday, December 29, 2023 2:15 pm


Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and Senior Police Officers.

*IGP washes hands off extortion allegedly done in his name,orders refund, discipline 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

The Nigeria Police Force has refunded over N80 million allegedly extorted by the Anti-Cyber Crime Unit attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, of Rivers State Police Command to its owner, Davidson John Atubi, the Chairman of a pipeline surveillance facility.

Also returned were two plasma televisions, gold worth over N5 million and a standing fan carted away from a victim.

It was learnt human rights activist, Israel Joe, who is whistleblower about the huge extortion said the money and the items were refunded to him and his team last week Friday, December 22.

According to him, “an equivalent of almost N89 million, two plasma television sets, gold worth over N5 million and a standing fan carted away from the victim’s house was handed over to my team, the victim and I, on Friday 22nd December 2023 which was confirmed and released early hours of today (yesterday).

“We had gone severally to Port Harcourt and Abuja in search of the truth and justice that has been delivered to us.

“The IPO Emmanuel Eteng and his group that perpetuated the crime are being disciplined by the Police Force headquarters Abuja to have lied with the name of the IGP and other top officers to extort.

“We expressed gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun and his team for his sagacious move of justice as well as cleanup of the Rivers State Police Command.”

He urged the new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Tunji Disu, to continue to monitor the activities of unscrupulous policemen.

 

 

 

