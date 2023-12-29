Kano to establish PWD commission as Governor Yusuf empowers 2000 PWDs

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

People With Disabilities (PWDs) in Kano have enjoyed a date with fortune as the state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Thursday at Coronation Hall, Government House, revealed that plans have been concluded by his administration to set up PWD Commission to carter for their needs.

Governor Yusuf also gifted N20, 000 to each 2000 People With Disabilities comprising of the blind, deaf and dumb, crippled, among others who were drawn from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state to enjoy the government largesse sponsored through the Ministry of Women Affairs.

He promised that his administration will continue to churn out programs that will directly impact on the lives of People With Disabilities, who he described as integral part of the society.

He added that the humanitarian gesture was part of his campaign promises.

Governor Yusuf expressed delight to have been in the midst of the People With Disabilities in the state and acknowledged their immense contribution towards his election on March 18, 2023.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely and invest it into small scale businesses that will be able to sustain their daily needs.

According to him, the idea behind the program was informed by the desire of his administration to deal with all segments of people irrespective of their physical appearance and economic background.

He described the empowerment program as a tip of the iceberg as the government is planning big to support the PWDs and their families in the state.

Governor Yusuf further stated that his administration is currently renovating the state’s disabled and vulnerable homes, adding that his government would introduce home for the care of elderly people.

“In addition to the cash grants, I ordered that you should be given bags of food items. You should be given the food stuff even if you have been give ‘n before.

“You are so important to us and we will do everything humanly possible to support you. We are aware of your overwhelming support to our government which was key to our election success,” he stated.

In her remarks, Hajiya A’isha Lawal Saji, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Children and Disabled explained that the beneficiaries were drawn from the 480 Wards of the state’s 44 Local Government Areas.

She said each of the 2,000 People With Disabilities would benefit from the N20,000 grant for the beneficiaries to start up small scale businesses.

“This is not the first . It is a tip of the iceberg. Under the ministry, the state government had empowered vulnerable and downtrodden under our ministry.

“I thank the Governor for his commitment to support youths, women and vulnerable in the state. We will come of with more empowerment schemes to better your life,” she said.

She, however, appealed to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money to become self-reliant and desist from begging for alms.