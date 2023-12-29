By-elections: Youth Party Adopts E-voting for Primaries, fixes January 7

The Youth Party has adopted the e-voting method for conduct of its forthcoming primaries for the by-elections slated for February 3, 2024.

According to the Party, a fail-proof system has been put in place to ensure that there would be no systems failure on the day of the election.

The statement added that interested aspirants between the age of 25 to 40; female aspirants; and, Persons With Disabilities(PWD) would be allowed to pay half (50%) of the prescribed nomination fee.

In a timetable and schedule of activities issued by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Ayodele Adio, the Party also fixed December 27, 2023, to January 4, 2024, for the sales of nomination and expression of interest forms.

The Party stated that voting would be carried out online and by Short Message Service, SMS, and would be monitored by candidates and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The by-elections would be conducted into Ebonyi South Senatorial District of Ebonyi State; Yobe East Senatorial District of Yobe State; Plateau North Senatorial District of Plateau State; and Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

Others are Jalingo/Zorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State; Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State; Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency of Kebbi State; Chibok State Constituency of Borno State; Chikun State Constituency of Kaduna State; and Guma State Constituency of Benue State.

The Timetable and Schedule of activities for the conduct of the Bye Elections is in compliance with the Electoral Act (2010) (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guideline.

According to the timetable, the screening of aspirants would also hold on January 5, 2024, while appeal for party primaries would hold on January 8, 2024.

The party, however, pegged its cost of expression of interest form for Senate

at N1,500,000 and nominattion form at N8,500,000, while expression of interest form for the House of Representatives is N500,000 and N4,500,000 for nominattion form respectively.

For the House of Assembly, the Party pegged cost of expression of interest form, and nomination form at N250,000, and N750,000 respectively.

The Youth Party primaries guideline further stated that the primaries would be conducted on the basis of One Member One Vote (OMOV); and there would be no delegates or super delegates.

The statement reads “The Youth Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has issued guidelines for the conduct of the Party’s primaries for the Bye Elections scheduled to be held on 3rd February, 2024 in conformity with the INEC Guidelines on the conduct of party primaries”.

“All party members are entitled to vote. Our Nomination Forms are affordable. Voting will be innovative and convenient as we are adopting electronic means: online and SMS. It will be secured, monitored by candidates and INEC, and secret as required by the law.

“The guidelines for the primaries are open and accessible for transparency. The members’ list/voters list for each constituency or elective position will be available to all aspirants without discrimination.

“The Party is committed to expanding the democratic space by providing a level playing field for all aspirants on its platform. We encourage anyone who aspires to contest in a free and fair primaries.

“Likewise, persons interested in voting for a candidate of their choice in a party primaries without fear or favour, are encouraged to join the Party. The Party preaches transparent political leadership and followership that frowns at money politics, bribery, violence, ‘short termism’, repression and corruption”.