VP Shettima commissions redesigned Kano Govt. House 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, commissioned the redesigned Kano state Government House.

Shettima was officially in Kano to attend the funeral of the late former Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Ghali Umar Na’abba who passed on at the early hours of Wednesday.

Na’Abba who died at an Abuja hospital after a protracted illness, was buried in Kano Wednesday afternoon with high profile politicians from across Nigeria and political affiliations attending his funeral in the ancient commercial city.

Shortly after his funeral, Vice President Shettima with other top politicians proceeded to Kano State Government House where he commissioned the redesigned edifice.

The edifice included a redesigned Council Chamber, Executive Conference Hall, and a VIP lounge with state-of-the-art office facilities.

The complex was constructed by the first Military Administrator of the state, the late Commissioner of Police, Audu Bako, in 1967.

The Vice President was assisted by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau I. Jibril; Senator Kawu Sumaila; and the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

Vice President Shettima commended Governor Yusuf for demonstrating political commitment to ensure the timely execution of the project.

According to him, the remodelling of the Governor’s office with state-of-the-art equipment would provide a conducive working atmosphere for the Governor and members of his staff.

“I congratulate Governor Yusuf and members of the executive council for a job well done,” he added.