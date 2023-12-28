Uzodimma, Namadi , Yusuf pay tributes to Akeredolu, Na’Abba

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Wednesday received the passing of his brother Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu with rude shock and sadness, lamenting that the deceased’s death has left a vacuum that goes beyond State borders.

Governor Akeredolu reportedly passed Wednesday while receiving treatment outside the country, aged 67.

Describing the late Akeredolu as a distinguished leader and an in-law to behold, Governor Uzodimma also noted that the deceased’s astuteness in public service and commitment to public opinion which helped to shape matters of national interest cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

The Governor then commiserated with Governor Akeredolu’s widow, Betty, the entire Akeredolu family and the people and Government of Ondo State over the huge loss.

Governor Uzodimma personally wrote about late Akeredolu’s death: “I extend my deepest condolences, on behalf of the Government and the good people of Imo State, to our dearest Sister, Her Excellency Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the Akeredolu family, the Government and the good people of Ondo State.

“The passing of His Excellency Governor Rotimi Akeredolu leaves a void that transcends State borders. His astuteness in public service and unwavering commitment to public opinion has indelibly shaped matters of national interest.

“We grieve, not only for a distinguished leader, but also an in-law to Imo State.

“May God, in His infinite mercy, grant Governor Akeredolu eternal rest as our thoughts and prayers are with the Akeredolu family, and we pray for the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Governor Namadi mourns Na’Abba, Akeredolu

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has joined prominent Nigerians in mourning Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and former Speaker of House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba.

The two high profile politicians passed on at the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to a Statement by Governor Namadi’s Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel: “Governor Mallam Umar Namadi extends his deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the entire nation on the demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Hon. Ghali Umar Na’abba, former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Governor Namadi acknowledges the significant contributions of Governor Akeredolu to the development of Ondo State, recognizing his leadership, dedication, and tireless efforts in advancing the cause of democracy and the welfare of his people, saying that the late governor’s commitment to good governance and sustainable development has left an indelible mark on the state and the nation as a whole.

“Hon. Ghali Umar Na’abba, a respected and seasoned politician, served his country with distinction and integrity. His passing is a great loss to the political landscape, and Governor Umar Namadi mourns the departure of a patriotic leader and a true democrat who dedicated his life to public service.

“The governor expresses his sympathy to the families of the two departed leaders, praying that they find strength and solace during this difficult time. He calls on the citizens of both Ondo and Kano states and the entire nation to unite in prayers as we mourn the loss of these distinguished leaders.

“The passing of Governor Akeredolu and Hon. Ghali Umar Na’abba is a great loss to our nation. They were leaders of exceptional caliber, and their legacies will endure in the hearts and minds of the people they served. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this challenging time.”

Governor Yusuf mourns Na’Abba

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has mourned former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ghali Umar Na’abba, describing him as a true democrat who fearlessly championed the interest of the masses.

Governor Yusuf commiserated with Na’Abba’s family and the entire people of Kano state over the death of the former Speaker who passed on at the early hours of Wednesday.

In a condolence message issued by his Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Governor described the deceased as a true democrat who worked relentlessly to ensure the thriving of democracy, good governance, respect for rule of law and championing the course of the common man.

” We received with deepest shock, the death of our brother Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba in the wee hours of today, the former Speaker who died at the age of 65, was a complete gentleman, a true democrat whose contributions to the sustainance of democracy in the country was appreciated and cherished by all,” he said.

Governor Yusuf added that, “his death has created a wide vacuum difficult to fill not only in the extended Na’Abba’s family and Kano state, but in the entire country as his contributions in strengthening democracy in Nigeria and beyond would continue to be remembered and commended.

” On behalf of the Government and good people of Kano State, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, political associates, national assembly and good people of Kano.

“May the Almighty Allah to grant his soul eternal rest, Jannatul Firdausi be his final abode and may HE give the family fortitude to bear the irreparable loss” Prayed Governor Abba.”

