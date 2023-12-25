Ajaka, Ododo preache hope at Christmas

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the 11 November Kogi State governorship election Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has fecilitated with Christians for witnessing this year’s yuletide, urging them to keep hope alive in all circumstances.

In the Christmas message he signed, Ajaka described Jesus as the Prince of Peace, who rose above the circumstances of His birth and urged others to emulate his humility and life of love.

“This festival celebrates the most epocal birth in human existence. It is the birth of the Prince of Peace, whose life profoundly signifies the timeless values of love, sacrifice, tolerance, forgiveness, and compassion.’

He noted that Christ was born humble in the most deprived circumstances and station, but he was never limited by the circumstances of His birth. By divine strength, he defied poverty and conquered persecution to become the most important and celebrated name forever in the history of humanity.

“This is the lesson we must emulate as Kogites and Nigerians. No matter the circumstances and obstacles that are arrayed against our progress and success, with determination and God Almighty on our side, we can defy all limitations to triumph and conquer.

“For us, therefore, as we celebrate Christmas as faithfuls of all religions of the book, even in this difficult times, we must keep hope alive as we honour the Prince of Peace. We must remain focused on our goal of liberation and good governance for its only in an atmosphere of freedom from debilities that the unconditional love championed by our Lord Jesus Christ can flourish without let or hindrance.

“We, as Christians as well as Muslims, must therefore continue to emulate the sterling life of Jesus Christ. We can strive to be better than we are today, combining our faith with exemplary conduct.

“We pray to God Almighty that the blessings and lessons of Christmas will spread all through our state and move us to be better people.

“Once more, i wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy, prosperous New Year.”

Christmas: Ododo tasks citizens on nation-building

Also, the Kogi State Governor-Elect Ahmed Usman Ododo has felicitsted with Christians on the occasion of the birth of Christ, urging Kogites and Nigerians to Imbibe the spirit of nation building and sacrifice for the greatness of the nation.

In a statement by the Media Office of the Governor-Elect, he said the commemoration of the birth of Christ is a period “for deep reflection on the need to think and act in manners that bring glory to our nation”.

“It is Christmas, and its significance to the Christians is immense. I rejoice with Christians and Nigerians on this auspicious period when we celebrate the birth of Christ and his service to humanity.

“This is a period for sober reflection and commitment to practices and attitudes that can help build our nation. Christ was selfless and completely committed to the service and redemption of humanity.

“As leaders and citizens, we must constantly remind ourselves of the need to support the weak and provide for the needy in society. We must promote our nation with the right policies and patriotic zeal.

“It is heartwarming that our party and our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has shown immense and an unimpeachable commitment to humanitarian activities by putting in place, deliberate policies to stamp out poverty and give the people meaningful lifelihood.

“In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our President and leader, His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello also worked with policies that have drastically reduced poverty in Kogi State”.

The Governor-Elect promised to build on the legacies of Governor Yahaya Bello when he assumes the leadership of the state in January 2024.

His words: “For eight years, we have watched at close quarters, an administration that has redefined the place of Kogi State in the national polity and which has been fair to all religions and ethnic divides.

“When we step into the big shoes in January, we shall build on these legacies. I have been hired by the people of Kogi State to be their servant. My team and I will serve with every sense of responsibility and iron-cast commitment to the development of the state.

“We will defend the interest of all ethnic and religious persuasions and foster an unbreakable bond among the people as a platform for prosperity and development,” he said.