Jigawa: Governor Namadi honours two outstanding Corps members

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi has honoured best Corps members who performed creditably well in the state during their one year service to Nigeria.

Governor Namadi formally recognized and honoured the outstanding achievements of two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who demonstrated exceptional dedication and service during their mandatory service year.

The two corps members, are Dr. Ango Katyi Peter from Kaduna State and Mr. Joshua Victor from Taraba State.

Governor Namadi lauded them for their exemplary community service during their National Youth Service Corps scheme in the state.

The ceremony involved the presentation of awards and certificates to the exceptional individuals who distinguished themselves in their commitment to community development.

Governor Namadi congratulated Dr. Ango Katyi Peter and Mr. Joshua Victor on their remarkable accomplishments, commending them for their dedication and efforts in making positive impacts on the respective communities they served during their primary assignments.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing and celebrating the outstanding contributions of corps members, who play crucial roles in nation-building.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Jigawa State, I want to use this opportunity to thank these corps members for their dedication and commitment. We thank you very much, and we will continue to remember you; you are part and parcel of Jigawa State,” he said.

The decorated corps members, Dr. Ango Katyi Peter, a graduate in medicine from the International University of Kampala, Uganda, and Mr. Joshua Victor, a physics/education graduate from the University of Abuja, received their awards in the presence of government officials, NYSC representatives, and well-wishers.

The duo had undertaken various community development initiatives.

Dr. Ango Katyi Peter facilitated the acquisition of oxygen cylinders, monitors, and the installation of glass partitions in the pediatric ward at Kazaure General Hospital.

Additionally, he organized a medical outreach at Dardi Primary Healthcare Centre in Kazaure Local Government Area.

Also, Mr. Joshua Victor contributed to community development by renovating school toilets, covering registration fees for 50 underprivileged students, participating in town cleaning activities, and assisting with traffic control in Dutse, the state capital.

Governor Namadi took the opportunity to encourage other corps members deployed to the state to emulate the outstanding dedication shown by the awardees.

He pledged continued support from the state government to the NYSC, expressing the commitment to provide necessary assistance for the success of the program.

Governor Namadi extended a warm welcome to the honored corps members, inviting them to continue residing in Jigawa State if they so desire.

“We will continue to remember you here, and if you wish to stay in Jigawa State, we are ready to accept you,” he said.

Hajiya Aishatu Adamu, the NYSC State Coordinator in Jigawa State, expressed appreciation on behalf of the organization for the continuous cooperation and support received from the Jigawa State Government under the leadership of Governor Mallam Umar Namadi.

She acknowledged the state government’s commitment to the success of the NYSC program and its positive impact on the development of the state.

(One of the Corps members receiving his certificate from Governor Namadi)