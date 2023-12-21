How Nigeria Army gives Kano Corporate Social Responsibility

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The remodelled Kundila Schools are Government Upper Basic Secondary School, Government Girls Senior Secondary School and Kundila Nursery and Primary School respectively.

In his remarks, the COAS represented by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division NA and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch Major General Valentine Okoro applauded the good people of Kano State for their continuous support to the NA and other security agencies in the face of current security challenges in the country in general and the State in particular.

The COAS stated that the projects demonstrate the NA’s commitment to positively impact on communities as part of its non-kinetic line of operations.

He added that the projects would significantly contribute to the educational needs of the indigenes and residents of Tarauni, and indeed the good people of Kano State.

Speaking further, the COAS said more than 255 projects has been completed by the NA across the 6 geopolitical zones of the country while some are still ongoing in different locations in the country.

He reaffirmed that the NA will continue to executive projects that are viable, elicit and of substantial interest to the people while appealing to them to take ownership of the facilities and ensure their proper maintenance.

The COAS commended the Project Executor and Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali whom he described as a very productive senior officer who has led officers and men both within and outside the country.

He added that the renovation of the schools were executed with highly standadize and quality materials/ modern state of the earth equipment.

The renovated projects consist of 24 classrooms, installation of 14 solar powered lights, provision of desk and seats, furnishing of laboratory with modern equipments, reconstruction and furnishing of staff rooms, head teachers and principal offices, students toilets as well as replacement of roofs/ceilings/ blocks and sinking of boreholes amongst others.

In his own remarks, the Chief of Civil Military Affairs (Army), Major General Nosakhare Ugbo said the steadfastness in cooperating with the NA towards promoting peace and socio-economic development in Kano State is commendable.

He charged the community to ensure the proper maintenance of the projects.

Also, the representative of the Executive Governor of Kano State and Special Adviser on Disaster Management, Colonel Abubakar Garin-Malam (rtd) commended the NA for providing a befitting edifice conducive enough for learning and academics.

He prayed and wished the NA more successes in all her operation in order to combat the insecurity in the country.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Project Executor and Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force Njamena Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali who is a son of the soil thanked the COAS for his generosity and prompt approval/release of resources for the noble project in his name.

He stressed that the commitment of the NA to the betterment of communities are evident in the completion of the newly remodelled schools which he believed would serve as a foundational pillar for the educational advancement of the students.

Gen Ali stressed that the COAS commitment to fostering cordial civil-military relations has not only resulted in the remodelling of of the schools but also underline the ongoing commitment to the well-being and progress of the community in shaping the educational landscape of Kundila Schools.

In appreciation, the Chairman Tarauni Local Government Area, Hon Abubakar Zakari thanked the NA on behalf of the community for the purposeful and impactful projects saying only God would reward the NA for this huge honour.

He also appreciated the project executor for having the community at heart while urging others to emulate such gesture.

Highlights of the occasion were colourful cultural display by the students, koroso cultural troupe, beautiful durbar, cutting of commissioning tape, unveiling of commissioning plague, tour of the commissioned projects, presentation of souvenirs as well as group photograph.