Harmony in the Haven: Reflections Under the Nigerian Sun

By Johnson Babalola

In the serene morning light of Nigeria, a refuge from the hustle of Canadian life, I found myself contemplating the stark difference in pace. In Canada, life is a constant cycle of work, home, eat, sleep, and repeat, occasionally punctuated by parties and holidays. Everyone is caught up in the perpetual rush. In Nigeria, however, life seems to unfold at a more leisurely pace. With a robust support system in place, one can savor quality time with family and friends, fostering connections in a more relaxed atmosphere. Some may disagree, but such is always my experience.

On this particular morning, after a refreshing walk, I indulged in a simple yet satisfying breakfast of yam and free-range steamed eggs, washed down with a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice. Seated on the porch, basking in the early sun, a sense of tranquility enveloped me. It struck me that life, at its core, could be uncomplicated, and our true needs are often minimal.

As I pondered the unnecessary stress we subject ourselves to in the pursuit of material wealth, my gaze shifted to the top of a banana tree in the compound. The leaves swayed gently, seemingly expressing gratitude for the gift of a refreshing breeze. Amidst this natural beauty, two small birds perched on a leaf captured my attention. They engaged in a delightful dance, feeding each other with evident joy. Were they partners, friends, or siblings? I couldn’t discern, but their affection for each other was unmistakable. They flitted from leaf to leaf, exchanging morsels, emitting delightful sounds, embodying genuine happiness.

As I observed this avian display of affection, I was reminded of the profound importance of freedom and true companionship. Many out there yearn for these, and I hope their prayers find fulfillment. To those fortunate enough to experience genuine freedom and companionship, may their liberties remain unbridled, and may their relationships endure true and everlasting. In the simplicity of the moment, under the Nigerian sun, I found inspiration and a timeless reminder of life’s essential joys.

