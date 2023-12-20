Supreme Court ruling: Kano students defend Gawuna’s Mandate

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 8:21 pm


*Non-indigenes in Kano also pray for Gawuna’s success at Supreme court

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state students at home and in the diaspora have urged citizens and residents of the state to ignore alleged moves by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) supporters to stage violent protest over the Kano governorship tussle now before the Supreme Court, declaring their total support and solidarity to the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

Briefing journalists at the NUJ Press Centre, National Leader of the students,  Yahaya Usman Kabo, called on the public to direct their energy towards ensuring Gawuna’s victory at the Supreme Court.

He said:  “Sequel to the ongoing Court Judgment, i commend the  Nigerian Judiciary for preserving Justice, perfection, professionalism and fair play in all the 2023 Election Petitions, no doubt, you have renewed my hope for the better Nigeria.

“I will like to make it clear to the public that Kano Students are not taking part in all NNPP Kwankwasiyya Protest activities including all their Petitions to EU, AU, and ECOWAS.

” This’s nothing but a planned machinations and their will to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of our State. So we are condemning all their negative moves and regarding it as an image tarnishing to Kano State and Nigeria at large.

” Lastly, im using the opportunity to call on the attention of our Students to continue directing their energy in supporting Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as he promise to improve our Educational sector and we have full confidence in him, he will not betray us.

“We appreciate you the good Students of Kano for your law abiding and co-operation towards maintaining Kano’s title; the most peaceful state in Nigeria as claimed by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR Khadimul Islam.”

Non-indigenes in Kano also pray for Gawuna’s success at Supreme court

Non-indigenes in Kano state have organized special prayers for the victory of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme is expected to commence hearing on the case between Gawuna and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Thursday.

Hon. Seyi Olorunsola, an influential APC stalwart and opinion leader in Kano, rallied the non-indigenous Christian community in the state to unite in fervent prayer for the success of Gawuna.

This pivotal legal battle stems from the appeal filed by the NNPP and its candidate, Governor Yusuf, challenging the verdicts of the Kano governorship Tribunal and the Appeal Court which favoured the APC candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

At a prayer conference organized by Hon. Seyi, the non-indigenous Christian community gathered to intercede on behalf of Dr. Gawuna, seeking divine intervention for the reclamation of his mandate.

In his closing remarks, Hon. Seyi urged the attendees to persevere in their prayers until victory is achieved.

He also cautioned against any interference from external figures, specifically mentioning President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and implored that, “sentiments and emotions should not sway him in the face of NNPP propaganda attempting to undermine the APC victory.”

The APC stalwart expressed gratitude to the judiciary for their steadfast commitment to the rule of law so far.

Hon. Seyi acknowledged the crucial role the judiciary plays in upholding justice and encouraged them to remain vigilant until justice is served.

He further stated that: “This emphasis on the judiciary reflects the belief in the importance of a fair and impartial legal process, free from external influences.

In addressing concerns raised by the NNPP regarding the legitimacy of the APC victory, Hon. Seyi assured the public that the APC remains committed to the democratic process and vehemently opposed any attempts to compromise the sanctity of the electoral system.

According to him, “the call for prayers from the non-indigenous Christian community is not only a testament to their faith but also a demonstration of solidarity with the APC candidate, Dr Nasir Gawuna.

“The inclusion of prayers for peace and prosperity in Kano State and Nigeria at large further emphasizes the broader vision for a united and flourishing nation.

” It underscores the belief that a fair and just resolution to the electoral dispute in Kano will contribute to the overall stability and progress of the nation.

“As the non-indigenous Christian community concludes their prayer conference, their collective hopes and aspirations extend beyond the immediate political context.

” They envision a Kano State and a Nigeria where peace prevails, prosperity abounds, and the democratic principles that underpin the nation’s governance are upheld.”

Hon. Seyi, however, said the call for a prayer conference reflects not only the intensity of the political situation in Kano, but also the significance of faith and unity in times of uncertainty.

 

