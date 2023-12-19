Imo holds Christmas Carol, Wednesday

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 4:20 pm


As part of this year’s Christmas celebrations,  the Imo State Government has scheduled its Carol Service for Wednesday,  December 20, 2023.

The Christmas Service which is being organised in partnership with the State’s Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria,  will hold by noon at the expansive NDUBUISI KANU SQUARE, formerly known as Heroes Square.

According to a statement by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba,  GOVERNOR HOPE UZODIMMA will lead State officials and prominent Imo sons and daughters to the event.

Similarly,  the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji will lead his brother bishops and priests to the ceremony where he will say the opening prayer.

Emelumba said the Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese, Rt Rev. Geoffrey Enyinnaya Okoroafor will take the gospel reading.

All Christian denominations in Imo State are expected to participate in the Service which will feature Christmas Carols and other songs.

The Commissioner disclosed that both indigenes and residents of the State have been invited to be part of the ceremony.

He explained that the Christmas Carol has become an annual event to glorify God for His mercy on the people of the State.

 

 

