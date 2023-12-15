Alake, Badaru Finetune Plans to Secure Mining Areas

Alake, Badaru Finetune Plans to Secure Mining Areas

Friday, December 15, 2023 8:37 am


The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake (right) and the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, after a closed door meeting to finetune plans to secure mining areas on Dec. 14, 2023

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake (right) and the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, after a closed door meeting to finetune plans to secure mining areas on Dec. 14, 2023

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake and his defence counterpart, Abubakar Badaru, are putting finishing touches to plans to secure mining areas in the country.

For the second time in less than three weeks, Badaru came calling at the minister’s office on Thursday, where they headed straight into a closed door meeting.

Emerging from the meeting, Badaru stated that the parley is in furtherance of collaboration to secure mining sites, across the country, reiterating the resolve of the President Bola Tinubu administration to wipe out the activities of illegal miners and attendant banditry associated with it,

” The country needs to make huge revenue from mining, but insecurity is bedevilling the industry. That s why the minister is pushing so hard for us to provide serious protection around the mining areas. That is why we discuss always to see how we can protect the mining environment, bring lasting peace to the country, so that mining will flourish and the country will earn the much needed foreign exchangefrom the sector”, the Defence Minister added.

Responding to enquiries about the proposed new security architecture, the Defence Minister restated that plans are underway for clearance operations at flash points as a prelude to the deployment of the specialised mining police.

On timelines for clearance operations, Badaru revealed that preparations have reached an advanced stage, citing collaboration with the solid minerals ministry to get the data of all mining sites in the country to enable coordinated security operations.

In his remarks, Dr. Alake read the riot act, for the umpteenth time, to illegal miners and their sponsors, declaring that their days are numbered, as the Federal government is committed to bringing the full weight of the law to bear on those that do not desist from these nefarious activities.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    34 mins ago

    Airtel Commits to Feeding 6,000 Individuals With ‘5 Days Of Love’ Campaign
    A group photograph with the inmates and a delegation of Rivers NUJ Correspondents' Chapel led by Amaechi Okonkwo, Chairman and Ignatius Chukwu, Chairman, Chapel Week Organizing Committee, and members of Chapel,Sir Okafor Ofiebor, Emmanuel One, Clarice Azuatalam and Desmond Ejebas 3 hours ago

    Rivers NUJ Correspondents’ 2023 Week: Port Harcourt Orphanage Comences Vocational Programmes
    Bayo Onanuga 4 hours ago

    Amanze Obi’s spiral of lies
    Cheering crowd welcome Governor Siminalayi Fubara at flag off of 20,000 housing Units at Mbodo Aluu, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State 6 hours ago

    My administration not fighting anybody, but to deliver my mandate- Gov Fubara
    Chukwuemeka Ezeife's death, 8 hours ago

    Uzodimma: Nigeria loses an asset in Ezeife
    Dapo Abiodun and Ladi Adebutu 10 hours ago

    Ogun State Gubernatorial Election Petition and the Joy of Good Justices
    Governor Namadi swearing-in Bar. Fanini as the new Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General of Jigawa State at the Council Chamber, Jigawa state Government House on Wednesday 10 hours ago

    Jigawa: Governor Namadi swears-in new Commissioner of Justice
    Prof Omotoye Olorode 11 hours ago

    Corruption, Transparency, Accountability, and Good Governance