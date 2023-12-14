Rivers APC vows to petition NJC over judgement recognizing Edison Ehie as Speaker

Thursday, December 14, 2023 6:24 pm


Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers state APC Caretaker Chairman, Tony Okocha on Tuesday described the court order restraining Martin Amaewule faction of the Rivers state Assembly from siting by Justice Monima Danagogo as fragrant abuse of Court process.

Rivers APC CTC Chairman disclosed while in Port Harcourt yesterday while reacting to the recent development, stating that the party will not take any intimidation of its members as the new lawmakers defected to the party.

He blasted the judgement referring to it as “a jankara judgement” accusing the judge of bias and threatening to report the judge to the NJC.

“You are witnesses to the return of the era of jankara judgement in Rivers state…the said Justice Danagogo is the younger brother of Chief Tammy Danagogo who currently serves as Chief of Staff to the Governor”.

He further said “we know this is a ploy to allow the Governor present the budget to the four lawmakers and we will not sit and allow this happen.

Okocha threatened that the party will petition the judge to the National Judicial Council NJC, if he didn’t retrace his step and called on the state governor to stop heating up the politics.

He also threatened that the 27 Lawmakers must be allowed to do their job without intimidation.

 

 

 

