IDF condemns Ikere bank robbery attack, urges Federal, State governments to beef up security

Ikere Development Forum (IDF) a think-tank group and an umbrella body for all Ikere Indigenes worldwide strongly condemns the security breach and violent bank robbery that took place in Ikere, Ekiti State on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

A branch of two commercial banks were attacked in the incident that brought social and economic activities to abrupt end leading to the death of 3 security personnel of Amotekun.

The Forum condemned the slow response of security agencies especially the police in responding to the dastardly act that claimed innocent lives.

The Forum notes with sadness how the State and the Federal government have left a whole local government without any functional police station since arsonists burnt down the two divisional police stations in the town during the ENDSARS protest in 2020.

We are sad that our beloved community was violently attacked by armed robbers on a day that has been tagged a Black Wednesday.

“This is the second time the peaceful community will be attacked by daredevil robbers who came to Rob commercial banks. Similar violent attack on banks happened in 2011 and left the town without banking activities for months. This new episode will cause social and economic set back for our people who will have to bear the pain of travelling to neighbouring communities for their banking transactions.

The Forum commiserates with the Ogoga of Ikere Kingdom, HRM Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado Agirilala II and the entire community over the tragic occurrence.

We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji and Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun to immediately restore full security to Ikere community, fast track the rebuilding of the damaged police stations and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to justice.

We call on the relevant security agencies to be alert to their responsibilities and ensure the protection of lives and property of our people in Ikere.

We urge our people to remain calm, law-abiding, vigilant and support the security agencies in their bid to put an end to such occurrence in our community. ”