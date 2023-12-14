Governor Namadi takes over FG street light project

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi has counted Jigawa as one of the luckiest states in terms of presence of  Federal Government projects.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while presiding over the official transfer of the Kiyawa-Kwanar Huguma road streetlights project from the Federal Ministry of Works to the Jigawa State Government, which took place on Wednesday at the Government House, Dutse.

Governor  Namadi emphatically commended the Federal Government for carrying out various developmental projects across Jigawa State.

The handover ceremony marked a collaborative effort between the state and Federal Governments to enhance infrastructure and improve the lives of the people in the state.

Expressing his gratitude, Governor Namadi thanked the Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Government for their essential role in the implementation of the vital project.

He emphasized the commitment of his administration to working in tandem with the Federal Government to bringing about positive changes in the state.

According to him,  “the partnership between the Jigawa State Government and the Federal Government has yielded this important streetlight project, which will undoubtedly contribute to the overall development of our dear State.”

Our Correspondent reports that the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, successfully installed 374 streetlight poles, incorporating both single and double arms, along the Kiyawa-Kwanar Huguma federal road.

These installations spanned six different locations, including Andaza, Shuwarin, Fatara, JTV Roundabout, Police Headquarters Roundabout, Danmasara Housing Estate, Kudai, and Kandi towns. Seven substations that are both powered by generators and the National Grid support the infrastructure.

The project, valued at over N1.8 billion, was executed by the Federal Government, which also assumed responsibility for its operation and maintenance for the first year.

However, in a move towards sustainable local management, the Jigawa State Ministry of Works reached an agreement with the Federal Ministry of Works on the modalities for taking over the project.

The collaboration culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Governor Namadi expressed confidence in the state’s ability to maintain the project, ensuring the continuous operation of the streetlights for the benefit of the people.

Engineer Samson Abindebi Shiyanbola, a Director in charge of Electrical and Streetlight Services, led the delegation from the Federal Ministry of Works during the handover ceremony.

 

 

