The Pain Frank Kokori Carried to His Grave

The Pain Frank Kokori Carried to His Grave

Saturday, December 9, 2023 12:42 pm


Frank Kokori

Frank Kokori

Babafemi Ojudu

Chief Frank Kokori has gone to answer the call of his maker. He was a man who lived a life of service. For many months, he was a prisoner of conscience under General Sani Abacha. Had he cooperated with the junta, as the Secretary General , oil workers union then, he would have been enriched with billions of naira as many of his contemporaries did, and possibly by 1999 he would have had enough to prosecute a gubernatorial contest, become governor of Delta State, and still stockpile many more billions to the detriment of the people. This he never did.

He stayed the course, and he was true to his conscience and his beliefs. Now, everyone who has followed his life knows him for the stuff he was made of, but what many may not have known was the indignity he was made to go through in the twilight of his life. Nigeria really happened to him.

In 2019, Kokori, without lobbying for it, was appointed chairman of the board of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) by President Mohammadu Buhari. He received a letter of appointment to this effect. He was ready and willing to serve, but the minister in charge of this agency would not swear him into the office. Why this was the case, no one could tell. He visited Abuja several times expending his pension and life savings on transportation and expensive hotel accommodations.

He wrote several letters to President Buhari, complaining about the anomaly. Some of the letters I helped deliver were sent through both private and official channels in The Villa, but nothing came out of them.

Kokori, a man who never gave up, continued to push, but he was ignored and the pain  could palpably be seen on his face on each of those visits to Abuja.

On the day MKO Abiola and Chief Gani Fawehinmi were honored at The Villa, he was there. He took the microphone and complained bitterly about this mistreatment at the hearing of Mr. President. I told him after the event that it did seem we wereA going to find a solution to his problem, following the trenchant way he spoke about his humiliation.

“”Who say? ,” as they say in Warri lingo, the town where he lived the last days of his life.

He was frustrated, and he was bitter. He must have wondered why the democracy he fought and suffered for treated him the way it did and by people who didn’t raise a whimper when the military hunted him all over the country for staying the course and demanding a democratic Nigeria.

Kokori is dead now, and he will forever be remembered for who he was and what he represented—a labor leader of integrity, a man of honor, a nationalist of repute, a torn in the flesh of military dictators.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    The 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin 9 mins ago

    Army: We’re not involved in land ownership tussle in Edo
    Henry Kissinger 53 mins ago

    Henry Kissinger: A curse on Africa, Asia and Latin America
    Betsy Obaseki in group photograph with stàkeholders 2 hours ago

    Edo takes bold step, launches Gender Policy
    VP Shettima played host to a traditional ruler from Mangu in Plateau State, the Mishkahan Mwaghavul, HRH John Hirse 8 hours ago

    No Part of Nigeria Will Be Left Out In Our Quest For Development – VP Shettima
    Prof. Ayo Omotayo 10 hours ago

    President Tinubu receives report from NIPSS, says Nigeria endowed for great development
    Kano CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel 22 hours ago

    Supreme Court ruling: Police in Kano warn NNPP, APC supporters against violence
    Gov Dapo Abiodun 22 hours ago

    UNDP, Ogun to Partner on Technology, Socio-Economic Development
    Ernest Koroma 23 hours ago

    “S/Leone Police Performed Professionally During My Interrogation Today”- Former President Koroma