Edo takes bold step, launches Gender Policy

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State government on Friday launched its Gender Policy, an initiative aimed at promoting gender equality and addressing gender-based violence.

The momentous event took place at the Festival Hall of the State Government House in Benin City during a Stakeholders’ Workshop.

It coincided with the commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Speaking at the event, the wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, lauded the State Government for its decisive step in developing and implementing a homegrown gender policy.

She emphasizing the paramount importance for the advancement, safety, and overall development of all individuals within the state.

According to Mrs. Obaseki, “In addressing the issues of equal rights and equal opportunities, the Edo State Government has taken a commendable step today.

“Not every government has come this far to develop their own gender policy. This is for everyone’s good, for everyone’s progress, for everyone’s safety, and for everyone’s development.”

It would be recalled that the Edo First Lady played a pivotal role in the official inauguration of the policy.

In her speech, the State Commissioner for Social Development and Gender, Mrs. Christabel Omoh-Ekwu, highlighted the significance of the occasion, stating, “This policy launched today is the beginning.

“We are well aware that achieving gender equality requires continuous commitment, evaluation, and taxation. We will regularly assess our progress and identify areas of improvement and address our heritage accordingly.”

Among international stakeholders who joined the chorus of appreciation for Edo State’s proactive measures against gender-based violence was the State Program Coordinator of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC), Mrs. Uche Nwokedi.

She acknowledged the government’s giant stride in adopting a gender policy that aligns with the global initiative to promote women’s rights.

“As the launch resonates with a commitment to progress and inclusivity, the Edo State Gender Policy stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the government’s unwavering dedication to creating a safer and more equitable society for all,” Nwokedi said.