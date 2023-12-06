Sanwo-Olu Swears in Two Cabinet Members

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday swore in Mr. Biodun Ogunleye and Engr. Olufemi Daramola, as members of the State Executive Council.

Ogunleye was sworn in as Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, while Daramola was appointed Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Exco Chamber, Lagos House, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the newly appointed cabinet members to hit the ground running by taking their responsibilities to an enviable height for them to meet the yearnings and expectations of Lagos residents.

He said: “It is clear that you will add value. You have been carefully chosen. It is clear to us that you have the pedigree that can take those responsibilities to an enviable position.

“Engr. Daramola is a young man that I have followed up and I have seen his tenacity, commitment to ensure that he puts his very best into assignments and responsibilities that have been given to him. He is an example to all other public officers and civil servants that, the Lagos State Executive Council is not an exclusive preserve of external appointees. If you have done well and we see it, you can indeed get on to this level.

“I am sure there are other Permanent Secretaries that would aspire to get to this level. We believe that as a former Permanent Secretary, who we know too well, he (Daramola) would bring a lot of experience into his office as a Special Adviser in the Office of Infrastructure.

“Mr. Biodun Ogunleye is a man who has a lot of energy. It is not a coincidence that he is Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources. This is an important ministry for us because we led the conversation for the actualization of the unbundling of that sector as a government. So, we have carefully brought in someone that we believe can help achieve and realise the energy sufficiency that we require in Lagos.

“The needs of Lagosians and their aspirations is that every household wants power. They want a sector that will completely meet the yearning of the citizens and we believe with his (Ogunleye) expertise, industry knowledge and wealth of experience, we hope that he will hit the ground running knowing fully well the expectations of that office.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated the family members of the newly sworn-in cabinet members, saying “You have donated to us people that we will use very adequately to help us achieve our objectives as government.”

Ogunleye during a Vote of Assurance on behalf of the newly sworn-in cabinet members, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve Lagos State as members of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet.

He promised that they would do their best to ensure that the THEMES+ agenda of the incumbent administration is actualised.