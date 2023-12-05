Sierra Leone Coup Update:  Opposition Flag bearer, Samura Kamara’s Residence Searched

Abubakar Hashim/Freetown

As robust investigations on the November 26 dastardly act (of attempted coup) continues, the residence of opposition presidential candidate in the June, 2023 elections, Samura Kamara, was searched. It was not as a political witch-hunt, but a matter of the rule of law that compelled the police to undertake methodical searches.

This search operation by the police was confirmed by the opposition APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mohamed Pope Kamara.

The outcome of the search operation is yet to be public.

President Maada Bio had earlier remarked that “ investigations are to be based on law and order, not on political, religious or ethnic basis”.

There was a peace dialogue recently between the ruling SLPP and opposition APC, with a signed communique, resulting in resumption of parliamentary sittings by APC members, who, for three months, had boycotted the legislature.

Earlier, a former Deputy Minister in the opposition APC party, Bai Mahmud, was arrested with a dismissed army personnel, with seven military uniforms.

As massive search and investigations continue, President Bio has revealed to strictly limit the proceedings to “ a law and order matter to all locations in the country, even to Bonthe District, his home town”.

The coup attempt is, inevitably, a setback to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), even to Portfolio Investment (PI).

It has also hit domestic revenue mobilisation and internal cash flows within the economy.