Sierra Leone Coup Update:  Opposition Flag bearer, Samura Kamara’s Residence Searched

Sierra Leone Coup Update:  Opposition Flag bearer, Samura Kamara’s Residence Searched

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 2:35 pm


Samura Kamara

Samura Kamara

Abubakar Hashim/Freetown

As robust investigations on the November 26 dastardly act (of attempted coup) continues, the residence of opposition presidential candidate in the June, 2023 elections, Samura Kamara, was searched. It was not as a political witch-hunt, but a matter of the rule of law that compelled the police to undertake methodical searches.

This search operation by the police was confirmed by the opposition APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mohamed Pope Kamara.

The outcome of the search operation is yet to be public.

President Maada Bio had earlier remarked that “ investigations are to be based on law and order, not on political, religious or ethnic basis”.

There was a peace dialogue recently between the ruling SLPP and opposition APC, with a signed communique, resulting in resumption of parliamentary sittings by APC members, who, for three months, had boycotted the legislature.

Earlier, a former Deputy Minister in the opposition APC party, Bai Mahmud, was arrested with a dismissed army personnel, with seven military uniforms.

As massive search and investigations continue, President Bio has revealed to strictly limit the proceedings to “ a law and order matter to all locations in the country, even to Bonthe District, his home town”.

The coup attempt is, inevitably, a setback to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), even to Portfolio Investment (PI).

It has also hit domestic revenue mobilisation and internal cash flows within the economy.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    l-r: Mr. Olufemi Daramola as Special Adviser on Infrastructure; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Mr. Biodun Ogunleye as Commissioner for Energy & Mineral Resources during the swearing in of the two new cabinet members at the EXCO chambers, Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, 06 December 2023. 2 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Swears in Two Cabinet Members
    Governor Oyebanji at the ceremony marking the 2023 Cooperatives' Day, held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital 4 hours ago

    Oyebanji to Inject N1bn into Ekiti Cooperative Societies
    Johnson Babalola 6 hours ago

    Transformative Community Development: The Ile-Oluji Paradigm
    Martin Amaewhule presiding over the Rivers Assembly today Wednesday December 6 amidst heavy security. 6 hours ago

    Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers Assembly sits,elects new officers amidst heavy security 
    Abike Dabiri and others in the UK during the Avenue Impact Business Networking and Winter Ball at the Crown Plaza Hotel 8 hours ago

    Abike Dabiri,Pelican Call for Unity to Build Nigeria
    VP Shettima and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu 10 hours ago

    VP Shettima supports non-kinetic approach to insecurity in South East
    Mr Owei Lakemfa 12 hours ago

    Firing NANS from the barrel of the gun
    Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Sanyowwo; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat during an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Opebi-Ojota link bridge and adjourning roads, on Tuesday, 05 December 2023. 13 hours ago

    Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge Ready in 2nd Quarter of 2024, Says Sanwo-Olu